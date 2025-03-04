FRC’s suggested adjustments to playing rules could be in play for next round of league

Chairperson of the Review Committee Jim Gavin: 'We have listened to everybody and when [they] see our recommendations people will recognise that.' Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jim Gavin says the Football Review Committee has recommended some adjustments to the playing rules ahead of the next round of Allianz Football League games.

The quirk allowing teams to manipulate the 3 v 3 rule after they have a player sent off or black-carded appears to be one of the issues addressed.

In recent weeks, if a team was reduced to 14 men, they simply moved one of their attacking players back out the field. However, the team with 15 players still had to maintain three players inside their half of the field – meaning no numerical advantage accrued when they attacked.

The committee met on Monday night for the 50th time.

“We have listened to everybody and when [they] see our recommendations people will recognise that,” Gavin told RTÉ Radio One.

“When I managed Dublin if we got a player sent off, highly unlikely if it happened, but if it did we would bring a corner back (sic) back into our defence so we’d only have five players up.

“Notwithstanding all of that, we have heard what people have said and we have responded to that.

“There are adjustments, yeah. We have made some recommendations for some adjustments.”

The FRC’s recommendations will now go to the Standing Committee on Playing Rules. The GAA’s Management Committee will then forward proposals to Central Council for consideration. Any tweaks would be operational for Round Six of the league.

Gavin would not be drawn on the exact nature of those recommendations, but in relation to the wave of criticism that arrived from several intercounty managers last weekend, the former Dublin boss said all opinions were taken on board.

“We welcome all the feedback, in any chain of management you have a bell curve – you have got people who are leading it, who are innovators, and you’ve got people who are laggards,” stated the FRC chairman.

“In society, that’s the general, so the early adopters, we can see already those teams who are thriving in this particular space, but we take all feedback onboard.”

Gavin added: “We really welcome all the engagement, we have over 7,000 responses to a survey. We have 1,200 people on a longitudinal survey currently, an ongoing process.

“We’ve got feedback from intercounty managers, a GPA submission in recent days from Colm Begley, club managers have given us feedback, it’s all welcomed.

“In general, people like what they see. Yes, we’ve heard from intercounty managers, they represent two percent of our games in the association but they are a very, very important stakeholder. They get a shop window for 26 weeks of the year so it’s very important to listen to them.

“We also listen to the clubs, I was out in St Anne’s Park in Clontarf last weekend at a minor hurling game last weekend, at the pitch next to me Naomh Olaf were playing Naomh Barróg in a game of under-15 football, I spoke to the referee and both managers.

“It’s going well with them, yes they had feedback for me, things they would like to see changed, we’ve listened to all of that and I believe if the Standing Committee on Playing Rules and Coiste Bainistí push those recommendations on, people will see that we have listened.”

But Gavin expressed disappointment the committee has been unable to gather sufficient data from intercounty teams in terms of the physical demands of the new rules.

“What we’ve heard is that yes there are more physical demands on players but we haven’t seen the data yet because teams are not sharing the data with us,” stated Gavin.

“That research is ongoing, until we get the data - which will be anonymised, I don’t need to know who the counties are, but until we get the data we can’t make any assessment of the physical demands.”