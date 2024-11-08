GAA club previews: Cuala train their sights on seasoned Kildare champions Naas

Saturday

Leinster SFC quarter-final

Naas (Kildare) v Cuala (Dublin), Cedral St Conleth Park, 7.15pm (Live coverage on RTÉ2) – A cracking tie to open the quarter-finals. Naas are seasoned campaigners but if there’s one county whose clubs don’t appear to need the same level of seasoning, it’s Dublin. Cuala choo-choo into Newbridge fresh from a first football title with Con O’Callaghan available after video evidence cleared him of his county final red card. Having lost to Kilmacud in the past three years, Naas will be either happy to see them gone or vexed not to get a further shot. They find themselves up against unexpected opponents whose calmly administered game plan got them past Kilmacud in the county final. Michael Fitzsimons was in immense form and may well be deployed to counter Naas’s most dangerous forward Darragh Kirwan but Alex Beirne is another big-game player. At the other end, the Cuala attack revolves around O’Callaghan but the Dublin champions will need strong support performances from everyone, not just the marquee players. There was very little in last year’s Leinster final until the closing 10 minutes and Naas have paid a lot of dues by now. If, however, Cuala get to the end in contention, they showed their composure in the county final, closing the deal without Con in the fraught final minutes.

Verdict: Cuala

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Kilcoo (Down) v Crosserlough (Cavan), Páirc Esler, 6pm – Crosserlough, with Conor Rehill and Matthew Costello excellent, defended en masse against Storm Ashley as well as Ramor United in the Cavan final but Kilcoo are old hands at that stuff. Their mettle wasn’t really tested in Down but expect them to go up the gears here.

Verdict: Kilcoo

Connacht SFC quarter-final

North London Shamrocks (London) v Ballina Stephenites (Mayo), Ruislip, 1.30pm – Ballina were impressive winners in Mayo, Evan Regan’s goal setting them on a course from which they never deviated in the final, albeit against a weakened Knockmore. Shamrocks are a Donegal outpost, managed by 2012 panellist Peter Witherow.

Verdict: Ballina

Sunday

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

St Mary’s, Ardee (Louth) v Rathvilly (Carlow), DEFY Pairc Mhuire, Ardee, 1.30pm – St Mary’s were too good for Abbeylara and their fast-moving, fluid game with the Jacksons and Kian Moran to the fore, looks a bit too much for Rathvilly notwithstanding Kevin Murphy’s phenomenal display in the Carlow final.

Verdict: St Mary’s

Tinahely (Wicklow) v Tullamore (Offaly), Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1.30pm – Tinahely sprang a big surprise in Portlaoise, albeit against a Portarlington team weakened by departures after the county final. They have home advantage against Tullamore and one of the worst records in the province: no wins since 1977 in five attempts. Every road turns.

Verdict: Tullamore

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Cargin (Antrim) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Corrigan Park, 1pm – Family fun for Errigal manager Enda McGinley, whose in-laws are the Cargin McCanns. He was happy with the preliminary win over St Eunan’s but they took their time. Cargin survived an attritional Antrim final and they are experienced at this level but between the Canavans, Peter Harte and Ben McDonnell, the visitors have the wherewithal.

Verdict: Errigal Ciaran

Newbridge's Mark Doherty celebrates scoring the winning point in the Derry Senior Football final against Glen. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Seán O’Leary’s Newbridge (Derry) v Clann Éireann (Armagh), Celtic Park, 3.30pm (Live coverage on TG4) – After all the fuss about their Derry semi-final, Newbridge did the unexpected and deservedly beat All-Ireland champions Glen in the county final with Conor Doherty and Conleth McGrogan battling the Glass-Bradley pairing to a near stalemate. Again, they will be up against it with the visitors boasting two freshly minted All Stars in Barry McCambridge and Conor Turbitt, who was on fire in the Armagh final. Home advantage might help but hard to go against Clann.

Verdict: Newbridge

Munster SFC quarter-finals

Éire Óg (Clare) v Adare (Limerick), Cusack Park, 1.15pm – Éire Óg are strong favourites after a Clare final in which a heavyweight attack impacted strongly – Gavin Cooney and Colm Walsh O’Loghlen landing the biggest punches.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Castlehaven (Cork), Lewis Road, Killarney, 1.15pm – A knife-edge balance between the champions, their Cork title retained and the Killarney championship specialists, who sickened Dingle after looking short on inspiration for most of the match. Three goals in six minutes will cure any such ennui. Castlehaven also raised the tempo in the second half of the Cork final, pressing and pressurising to find the cracks in Nemo. Both teams have well above-average club attacks: the Hurleys and Jack Cahalane against Micheál Burns, David Shaw and Tony Brosnan. Who will get to dictate the tempo?

Verdict: Dr Crokes

Connacht SFC quarter-final

Corofin (Galway) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm (Live coverage on TG4) – This time Corofin are at home but the memory of last year’s listless roll-over against St Brigid’s in the Connacht final must still haunt the former All-Ireland champions. Pearses actually have a more recent provincial title than their opponents and were fairly composed in holding off Roscommon Gaels in the county final. There was something more impressive about how the Galway champions put clear water between themselves and Moycullen, never trailing once in the match.

Verdict: Corofin

Galway SHC final

Cappataggle v Loughrea, Kenny Park, 1.45pm – Finally, the county will have heirs to outgoing All-Ireland champions St Thomas, whose grip on the county was broken by Cappataggle, who broke their own sequence of semi-final disappointments with a late surge. However, they remain outsiders against neighbours looking for a first title in 18 years. Since then though, they have lost five finals. Darren Shaughnessy helped make the difference against Clarinbridge and their consistency – unbeaten this season – makes them justified favourites.

Verdict: Loughrea