Excitement mounts in Dalkey as Cuala on track for Leinster SFC debut

Cuala fans celebrate at Parnell Park following the club's first Dublin SFC final win over local rivals Kilmacud Crokes. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

A train has been chartered and Con has been freed, all that remains now is for Cuala to make their maiden appearance in the Leinster senior football club championship.

The Dalkey outfit, who claimed their first Dublin SFC title last month, will play Naas in a provincial quarter-final on Saturday evening at 7.15pm in Newbridge.

Last Tuesday night Con O’Callaghan successfully overturned his county final red card – clearing the former Young Footballer of the Year to play against Naas.

O’Callaghan had been facing a one-match suspension for his off the ball collision with Kilmacud Crokes goalkeeper Devon Burns in the closing stages of the Dublin final at Parnell Park.

However, with the help of video evidence at a hearing on Tuesday night, Cuala successfully argued O’Callaghan’s case and the red card was rescinded.

“We had to concentrate on our preparations regardless and focus on the game, but when word came through on Con it was obviously very positive news for us to get,” says Cuala manager Austin O’Malley.

O’Callaghan’s availability significantly strengthens O’Malley’s side for the trip to Kildare on Saturday, a journey hundreds of Cuala fans will also be taking after a train was chartered by the club from Dalkey Station to Newbridge.

Cuala also chartered a train to Killester for the Dublin final three weeks ago. Fans have even been assured that should Saturday’s Leinster clash require extra-time or penalties in Newbridge, the train will wait for them.

Cuala Train to Newbridge!🎟️🚂💥



Cuala take on Naas in the Leinster Club SFC QF this Sat, 9th Nov, 7:15 pm at St Conleth’s Park.



Cuala Train departs Dalkey ~5 pm & returns at 10 pm (waits if extra time). Tickets on sale Thurs, 7/11, 8 pm at the Clubhouse: €15 adults, €5 kids! pic.twitter.com/hQguRkRqJg — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) November 5, 2024

“It has been great to have a few weeks after the final to re-energise and refocus,” says O’Malley.

“The first week or so after, it’s important the players enjoy it with friends and family and partners. Holistically, and from a health and wellbeing perspective, it’s important to unwind and enjoy it because things move quickly in sport.”

The former Mayo and Wicklow footballer has done a superb job with the club in recent seasons, culminating in last month’s first senior football title triumph.

But while this is Cuala’s first venture in the provincial club football championship, they are old hands on the hurling front having won Leinster club titles in the small-ball code in 2016 and 2017. They also progressed to win the All-Ireland on both occasions.

There is an opportunity for Cuala to make even more history over the coming weeks though as no club has ever won both the Leinster senior hurling and football titles.

The provincial club double has been achieved in Munster and Ulster, and while several teams have got within touching distance of winning both Leinster titles, ultimately Na Fianna (2023), Kilmacud Crokes (2022), UCD (2000, 2004, 2005), and Portlaoise (1987, 1998) all came up short in hurling finals.

Na Fianna, provincial senior football champions in 1999, also have the chance to make history over the coming weeks as the Mobhi Road outfit will compete in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

The Dublin hurling champions will begin their Leinster campaign on Sunday week, with a home quarter-final against Clough Ballacolla from Laois.

Cuala manager Austin O'Malley celebrates winning. Photograph: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

For Cuala, the biggest hurdle to achieving a Dalkey Double in Leinster would appear to be Saturday’s opponents, Naas. The four-in-a-row Kildare champions are one of the most experienced sides in the competition and have been unlucky not to win a Leinster title in recent years.

The problem for Naas has been Kilmacud Crokes. Their interest in the provincial championship was ended by the Dublin side in each of the last three years – including two defeats in Leinster finals, 2021 and 2023.

So, if Naas were spooked by Crokes, chances are they will be happier to see alternative Dublin opponents coming down the road this weekend.

Moorefield, in 2017, remain the last Kildare team to win a Leinster club senior football championship. In contrast, the competition has been won by a Dublin club on nine of the last 11 occasions – Crokes (3), St Vincent’s (3), Ballyboden (2), Ballymun (1).

However, Naas will see this season as possibly their best opportunity of getting over the line in Leinster.

“They are a very seasoned team, and it is going to be a massive challenge for us. Naas have huge pedigree,” says O’Malley.

“But we are really excited about that challenge, we’re delighted to be there. It’s our maiden campaign and we’re fully embracing the opportunity first of all.

“We are very much focused on our performance and we have targets within that. We’re looking forward to the weekend, it’s a new competition, it’s great to be involved.”