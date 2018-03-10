Armagh looking up after victory over Derry
Rory Grugan lands six points as Orchard County target Division Two
Rory Grugan notched six points for Armagh in the win over Derry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-14
Armagh took another step towards possible promotion to Division Two of the National Football League when they heaped further misery on a struggling Derry side at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.
While the Orchard County can contemplate moving up in the world, Derry are flirting with Division Four, although their 0-8 to 1-4 interval lead, assembled largely through the accuracy of James Kielt and Mark Lynch, suggested that a renaissance beckoned.
But inspired by skipper Rory Grugan who landed six points and the superb Andrew Murnin who scored 1-2, Armagh roared imperiously through the second half to further cement their credentials for a place on a higher plateau.
ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, O Lappin, P Hughes; E English, G McCabe, J McElroy; S Sheridan (0-1), C Vernon; B Crealey (0-1), A Forker (0-1), N Grimley (0-1, free); R Grugan (0-6, four frees), A Murnin (1-2), E Rafferty.
Subs: C Watters (0-1) for Rafferty (8 mins), R Kennedy for McElroy (13), N Rowland (0-1) for Hughes (half-time), O MacIomhair (0-1) for English (44), R Lappin for Murnin (67), J Cosgrove for Burns (73).
DERRY: B McKinless; R Mooney, K Johnston, C McCluskey; M McEvoy, C McWilliams (0-1), C Doherty; C McAtamney (0-1), E Bradley (0-4, two frees); E Lynn, B Herron (0-1), T O’Brien; P McGrogan, M Lynch (0-4, two frees), J Kielt (0-2).
Subs: K McKaigue (0-1) for McCluskey (27 mins), N Toner for O’Brien (half-time), B Rogers for Mooney (40), P Cassidy for Doherty (53), P McNeill for Rogers (56), P Hagan for Lynn (60).
Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary).