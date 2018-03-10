Armagh looking up after victory over Derry

Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-14

Armagh took another step towards possible promotion to Division Two of the National Football League when they heaped further misery on a struggling Derry side at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

While the Orchard County can contemplate moving up in the world, Derry are flirting with Division Four, although their 0-8 to 1-4 interval lead, assembled largely through the accuracy of James Kielt and Mark Lynch, suggested that a renaissance beckoned.

But inspired by skipper Rory Grugan who landed six points and the superb Andrew Murnin who scored 1-2, Armagh roared imperiously through the second half to further cement their credentials for a place on a higher plateau.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, O Lappin, P Hughes; E English, G McCabe, J McElroy; S Sheridan (0-1), C Vernon; B Crealey (0-1), A Forker (0-1), N Grimley (0-1, free); R Grugan (0-6, four frees), A Murnin (1-2), E Rafferty.

Subs: C Watters (0-1) for Rafferty (8 mins), R Kennedy for McElroy (13), N Rowland (0-1) for Hughes (half-time), O MacIomhair (0-1) for English (44), R Lappin for Murnin (67), J Cosgrove for Burns (73).

DERRY: B McKinless; R Mooney, K Johnston, C McCluskey; M McEvoy, C McWilliams (0-1), C Doherty; C McAtamney (0-1), E Bradley (0-4, two frees); E Lynn, B Herron (0-1), T O’Brien; P McGrogan, M Lynch (0-4, two frees), J Kielt (0-2).

Subs: K McKaigue (0-1) for McCluskey (27 mins), N Toner for O’Brien (half-time), B Rogers for Mooney (40), P Cassidy for Doherty (53), P McNeill for Rogers (56), P Hagan for Lynn (60).

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary).