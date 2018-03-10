Offaly footballers beat winless Wexford for first points

Offaly 1-13 Wexford 1-10

Cian Donohue’s first-half goal proved crucial as Offaly secured an eventual three point victory over Wexford in this Allianz football league Division Three encounter in Enniscorthy.

Donohue’s fine left footed finish was the boost that Offaly needed as they secured their first points of this league campaign, while Wexford are left pointless at the bottom of the table facing relegation with games against Derry and Armagh to come.

Scores from Eoghan Nolan and Ben Brosnan inside the opening five minutes gave Wexford the ideal start into the wind, but with Nigel Dunne kicking three excellent points, it was Offaly who struck the major blow in the 29th minute. Following good approach play from David Dempsey, Donoghue finished splendidly low to the corner of the net, a score which helped his side to a 1-5 to 0-3 interval lead, but really they should have been out of sight having kicked 10 first half wides. Wexford suffered a further setback two minutes into first half additional time when they had wing-forward Brosnan straight red carded following an off the ball incident.

Offaly were on the defensive through the first 10 minutes of the second half, but Wexford’s lack of scoring power was quite evident. Despite their dominance in this spell they only managed points from Glen Malone and Nick Doyle, while Nigel Dunne responded with a splendid point in between leaving the midlanders leading 1-6 to 0-5.

The introduction of Barry O’Connor brought some life to the home attack as he kicked an excellent point soon after his introduction, and when a John Tubritt effort reduced the deficit to 1-7 to 0-8, after 49 minutes, it looked as if the hosts were about to take control.

But with Dunne kicking over two points, one free, Offaly maintained their grip, and even a Nick Doyle goal three minutes from the end could not rock them as the eventual winners responded with further points from Dunne and substitute Shane Tierney.

Tubritt slotted a late pointed free for Wexford, but it was to no avail. Their pursuit of a first win goes on.

Wexford: C Swaine; C Carty, J Rossiter, M Furlong; G Malone (0-1), N Rossiter (0-1), T Rossiter; N Doyle (1-1), B Malone; R Frayne, J Stafford, B Brosnan (0-1 free); C McCabe, E Nolan (0-2), J Tubritt (0-3, 0-1 fre). Subs: M O’Neill for T Rossiter (42); B O’Connor (0-1) for Stafford (42); C Devereux for McCabe (52); B O’Gorman for Frayne (55).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, P McConway, S Pender; D Dempsey, J Lalor, N Darby (0-1); P Cunningham (0-1), M Brazil (0-1); C McNamee, A Sullivan (0-1), C Donohue (1-0); B Allen, C Carroll, N Dunne (0- 8, 0-2 frees). Subs: S Tierney (0-1) for Allen Black card 37); J Hayes for Brazil (49); C Dunne for McNamee (57); S Doyle for Pender (62); S Nally for Donohue (66).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).