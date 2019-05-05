All-Ireland-winning Offaly manager Eugene McGee dies

The former Offaly football manager and journalist Eugene McGee has died.

According to reports, he died early on Sunday morning after becoming ill at a family engagement.

The sudden passing of former 1982 Offaly football manager Eugene McGee has left the GAA world in mourning. To his wife Marian, son Conor, daughter Linda goes our heartfelt sympathy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh ainm Dilis https://t.co/vcgrptiPkI pic.twitter.com/fpmjguBhTr — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 5, 2019

McGee managed Offaly to victory in the 1982 All-Ireland football final to halt Kerry’s bid for five consecutive titles.

McGee worked as a journalist with the Sunday Tribune and became editor and managing director of the Longford Leader newspaper.

He also served as chairman of the Football Review Committee, and in that role he helped introduce the black card and the advantage rule.