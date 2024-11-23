Mick Bohan steps down as Dublin Ladies Football manager

Mick Bohan before this year's All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Dublin and Galway at Parnell Park. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mick Bohan has announced his decision to resign as manager of the Dublin senior Ladies Football team.

Dublin LGFA confirmed in a statement on Saturday that Bohan has informed the executive committee of his decision not to have his name submitted for ratification as manager, which chairperson Joe Keane accepted.

“Since 2002, I have been involved with Dublin football teams in some capacity, whether that be development squads, minor/U21s, DCU Sigerson and senior men and ladies teams,” a statement from Bohan said.

“I am so thankful to have had such a fulfilling coaching career with so many great players, mentors and coaches but more importantly so many special people.

“However, I have now taken the decision to resign as Dublin manager.”

Having previously managed the Dublin senior ladies team in 2003, the Clontarf native returned as manager at the end of 2016.

In his first year back at the helm, Dublin beat Mayo to win their first All-Ireland senior title since 2010. The Dubs went on to win three further successive titles under Bohan from 2018-2020.

After suffering defeat at the hands of the breakthrough Meath side in the 2021 decider and falling fowl to Donegal at the quarter-final stage the following year, Bohan and his charges returned to Croke Park again in 2023, beating Kerry to claim the county’s sixth All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title.

Mick Bohan celebrates with Dublin captain Carla Rowe after winning the 2023 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Also among Dublin’s successes during Bohan’s time in charge are two NFL division one titles (2018 & 2021) and six Leinster senior titles (2017-2019 & 2022-2024).

“I have been honoured to represent Dublin during this time and the standards that we set were equally about how we represented our county as it was about winning silverware.

“These past eight years I have found myself in the privileged position as manager of the Dublin Senior Ladies Team, an incredible group of young women who show such pride in the blue and navy.

“I do believe they have changed the landscape of how ladies football is played for the better and I am so proud of how the players carried themselves both in victory and defeat. This city means a lot to all of us and our games are special,” said Bohan.

He thanked his family, the managements team with which he has worked and Dublin county board “whose support and faith in me was unwavering right from the beginning”.

“Finally, the players, you are mentioned last as you are the most important.

“Every healthy team is player centred and driven but management led. You have represented our town and our people with such high values and I will forever be grateful for that. However, I leave in the knowledge that you are in a healthy place. You have been loyal, honest and will carry the standards embedded into you long into the future,” Bohan added.

Dublin LGFA chairperson Joe Keane thanked Bohan “for the professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm he gave to Dublin during his time as senior manager, adding, “Mick’s pride in the Dublin jersey was evident for all to see.”