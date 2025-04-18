Rory McIlroy’s millions: How much is the Irish golfer worth after his Masters win?

What did Rory McIlroy win when he won the Masters?

McIlroy received $4.2 million (€3.69 million) for winning the 2025 Masters, along with the famous green jacket, a replica of the champion’s trophy that resides at Augusta National and a gold medal. Not bad for four days on the golf course.

That is a lot of money, but doesn’t he win that much on a regular basis?

Yes, it is not even the most money he has won in a tournament this year. When he won the Players’ Championship in March, the 35-year-old received $4.5 million. He tops the PGA Tour money list this season with $13,257,558 in prize money.

How much money has he won on the PGA Tour?

According to the PGA Tour, he has won $104.25 million in official prize money since his first PGA Tour event in 2009. This is second only to Tiger Woods ($120.99 million). But McIlroy’s PGA total does not count Fed-Ex Cup winnings for his three victories and many millions for high placings. His first Fed-Ex victory in 2016 was worth $10 million. The tally rose to $18 million for his third in 2022. He also earned $35 million from the PGA Player Impact Programme from 2021 to 2024. That initiative “to reward the players who have the biggest positive impact on business” was seen as a way of keeping top stars away from the lures of Saudi Arabian money on the LIV tour. Between it all, McIlroy’s earnings may have exceeded $200 million from the PGA Tour.

Where else has he won money playing golf?

McIlroy was not a regular on the PGA Tour until his mid-20s and keeps a card on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour). He tops the career money list there with €63.96 million. This includes some money won at majors that would overlap with PGA Tour earnings but it is a still a significant sum. If cryptocurrency is more your jam, McIlroy earned a large undisclosed amount with crypto for winning a PGA Tour v LIV match with Scottie Scheffler in Las Vegas last year.

What other earnings does he have?

Accounts for the Dublin company that manages McIlroy’s royalty and management fees show revenues of $36.13 million in 2023. This is likely not the full story as he has another company, Rory McIlroy Enterprises Inc. Among other sponsorship deals, it is estimated he earns $10-12 million annually from equipment manufacturer TaylorMade and $15-20 million annually from Nike to wear its clothing and for image rights.

What about his future earnings from winning the Masters?

McIlroy winning the Masters likely triggered several performance-related bonuses in his sponsorship contracts, where a top player can expect an eight-figure performance bonus from certain companies. The Masters was watched by a peak of more than 19 million people on Sunday on CBS. McIlroy was already famous but the victory will elevate his already big profile in the US. As a past champion, he will also be guaranteed to play in the Masters every year until he cannot compete, and with it potentially a 30-year opportunity of future prize money.

Ka-ching, eh?

McIlroy could one day be a billionaire sportsman. But some things in life – like winning the Masters, which he dreamed of as a child – are priceless.