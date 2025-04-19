Expansion of therapy services in special schools to start in autumn

Minister for Education Helen McEntee has said all students training to be teachers will undertake mandatory placements in special education schools or classes. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The provision of speech and language therapy and occupational therapy in special education schools is to be expanded from the start of the next academic year.

The expanded provision has been confirmed by Minister for Education Helen McEntee, who said the move would coincide with the establishment of a national therapy service in education, a measure committed to in the recent programme for government.

Physiotherapy will also be provided in school settings, though this will be “happening over time”.

The provision of therapists to schools under a pilot programme last year was well received by educators, many of whom suggested a previous decision to remove them had been a mistake.

Fully staffing the services even in the small number of Dublin, Cork and Galway schools included in the pilot programme is reported to have been a challenge.

The programme for government contains a commitment to double the number of college places available to those hoping to train as speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, educational psychologists “and any other specialists required”.

There is also a commitment to support existing professionals with relevant skills who want to work in the area and the potential funding of those who want to upskill.

In a statement, the Department of Education said Ms McEntee would “work with her colleagues across Government to ensure that these children have access to the services they need”.

The roll-out, which is being planned in conjunction with the Department of Children, the Health Service Executive and the National Council for Special Education will commence in an unspecified number of special schools this autumn and continue next year.

“Therapists in special schools will be able to support individual children as required, while supporting the school, teachers and SNAs,” the department said in the statement announcing the news.

“This comes after the sanctioning of 399 new special education classes for the next academic year, which will provide 2,700 new spaces in special education classes.”

Ms McEntee previously said all students training to be teachers would undertake mandatory placements in special education schools or classes.