Walter Walsh looks to life after intercounty hurling retirement as injuries start to take toll

Walter Walsh: 'There’s not many lads playing intercounty at 33. That’s the reason really, the body is not really where it needs to be to play at that level.' Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Walter Walsh does not expect TJ Reid to follow him out the door towards Kilkenny retirement ahead of the 2025 season.

The Tullogher Rosbercon clubman (33) announced his intercounty retirement last Friday, with Kilkenny fans hoping Reid (37) does not make a similar decision on his black-and-amber future.

Walsh, who was man of the match in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay on what was his senior intercounty debut, believes Reid still has plenty to offer Kilkenny.

“I can only imagine TJ will go back. Look, he is still one of the best players in Ireland. I can’t see why he would retire,” says Walsh.

READ MORE

[ Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh retires from intercounty hurlingOpens in new window ]

“I haven’t discussed that with TJ, I would be chatting to TJ all the time but that’s a personal thing. I assume he will go back. He was excellent with Ballyhale even in their last match in the club as well.

“Hurling is a game of skill and TJ has it in abundance. His ability to win his own ball is second to none, I’d be very surprised if he didn’t [go back].”

Reid and Cork’s Patrick Horgan have spent the last few seasons trading places in the roll of honour to determine the top scorer in the history of championship hurling.

“As long as Pat Horgan goes, TJ Reid will go anyway, that’s one thing for sure,” smiles Walsh.

For Walsh, stepping away from intercounty hurling won’t necessarily mean quieter nights – his wife Vicky recently gave birth to twins, Charlie and Kate.

[ Walter Walsh: ‘You have to cherish when your club makes Croke Park’Opens in new window ]

“They arrived about three weeks ago now,” says Walsh. “We’re coping and managing well so it’s all good. It’s been hectic but it’s been brilliant.”

Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh and Wexford’s Liam Óg McGovern: For Walsh, stepping away from intercounty hurling won’t necessarily mean quieter nights – his wife Vicky recently gave birth to twins, Charlie and Kate. Photograph: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Walsh says becoming a dad was not a major factor on his decision to retire from Kilkenny, but rather it was an accumulation of injuries and the toll on his body and mind that ultimately led to him stepping away.

He requires surgery on a thumb injury – an issue that has impacted him in daily life – and which will see the secondary school teacher get bones fused in his hand to hold his thumb in place, because there is no ligament between his index finger and thumb.

But that hasn’t stopped him from returning to play rugby with New Ross recently and Walsh intends to continue hurling with Tullogher Rosbercon for as long as he can too.

“We discussed it, myself and Vicky, if the twins had any bearing on me retiring from Kilkenny. She encouraged me to go back if that’s what I wanted. So, it actually didn’t have any bearing.

[ ‘We are family away from family’: The players putting Amsterdam on the hurling mapOpens in new window ]

“There were a few things, like my thumb – I need an operation on it. I’ve needed that for a few years now, it’s kind of getting worse and worse. Just even for everyday stuff, let alone hurling. My groin – a few injuries might have made my mind up.

“I’m 33 years of age, there’s not many lads playing intercounty at 33. That’s the reason really, the body is not really where it needs to be to play at that level.”

♦ Walsh was speaking at the launch of this year’s GOAL Mile. AIB is offering the chance to win €1,000 by registering for the GOAL Mile this Christmas at goalmile.org