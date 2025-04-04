Joanne McNally firm records post-tax profits of €674,823

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams present the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me . Photograph: Evan Doherty

The entertainment firm owned by one half of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Joanne McNally, has recorded post-tax profits of €674,823.

The first set of accounts filed by Ms McNally’s Prosecco Pig Ltd show that the comedian’s live podcast work contributed company’s €674,823 profits from the date of incorporation on July 28th 2022 to the end of December 2023.

Ms McNally, who presents the podcast with with model and media personality Vogue Williams, have capitalised on the popularity of their podcasts with sell out live shows across the globe.

The cash pile at Ms McNally’s Prosecco Pig at the end of 2023 totalled €475,057.

READ MORE

The accounts for the 17 month period- only signed off by Ms McNally on March 11th of this year – show that the “performing arts” company was owed an additional €554,124 by debtors.

Ms McNally drew a salary of €20,000 from the company. The company owed Ms McNally €124,755 at the end of 2023.

In December 2023 during the period under review, the comedy duo hosted four consecutive shows at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Figures from trade industry journal, Pollstar, for the 3Arena from November 2023 to November 2024 show that the My Therapist Ghosted Me shows generated €2.36 million at the box office.

Separate accounts filed by Vogue Williams’s Howth Media Ltd in the UK last year show it recorded post tax profits of £1.13 million (€1.33m) in the 12 months to the end of July 2023.

Launched in April 2021, My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast now reaches 3.5 million listeners per month.

Separate accounts recently filed for a firm, JBR Productions Ltd, operated by another Irish podcaster and comedian, Jarlath Regan, show that it recorded post tax profits of €135,396 from the date of incorporation on June 2nd 2023 to the end of June last.

Regan is the creator of the Irishman Abroad podcast and is about to embark on a tour of North America for his In Bits show before returning to Ireland and the UK for more dates and as part of his hectic 2025 tour schedule Regan will travel to Australia in November.

Cash funds at the company totalled €176,229 at the end of June 2024.