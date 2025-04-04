Israeli blockade causing shortage of food and medical supplies in Gaza, say aid agencies

Palestinians line up to collect a meal at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s month-long blockade of the Gaza Strip has led to renewed shortages of food and medical supplies as well as an increase in prices.

Gaza’s farms no longer function and fresh produce is not imported by commercial firms. Meat, chicken, potatoes, yoghurt, eggs and fruit are not available, Gazans say. A kilo of tomatoes costs $6 (€5) and onions $14, prices far beyond the reach of families displaced by the conflict.

The Gaza Barkery Owners Association announced this week that all bakeries in the Strip have closed after supplies of fuel and flour ran out.

The UN termed as “ridiculous” a claim by Cogat, the Israeli military agency that co-ordinates aid deliveries, that there is enough food in Gaza to last a long time.

Cogat said on Tuesday that during the truce, some 25,200 trucks entered Gaza, carrying almost 450,000 tons of aid.

“That’s nearly a third of the total trucks that entered Gaza during the entire war, in just over a month,” Cogat said on X. “There is enough food for a long period of time, if Hamas lets the civilians have it.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric responded: “As far as the UN is concerned, that’s ridiculous ... we are at the tail end of our supplies.”

On March 2nd, Israel halted the flow of trucks carrying essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office has said it would not allow the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza until Hamas releases all remaining Israeli hostages held in the Strip.

On March 9th, Israel cut the limited supply of power for the desalination plant, forcing Palestinians to rely on polluted wells for drinking water and the seawater for cleansing and bathing. On March 18th, Israel resumed its operation in Gaza after a two-month ceasefire, during which 38 hostages were returned in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The United Nations World Food Programme has distributed its last food parcels and said supplies for hot meals would be sufficient for just two weeks.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)has called on Israeli authorities to “immediately cease the collective punishment of Palestinians, end their inhumane siege of Gaza, and uphold their responsibilities as an occupying power to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid at scale”.

It said the siege and blockade have forced MSF teams “to start rationing medications such as pain killers, provide less effective treatment, and turn some patients away because they don’t have the proper tools to treat them.”

Surgical supplies, anaesthetics, paediatric antibiotics and medicines for chronic conditions are “running out”, according to MSF, which said it does not have medications to treat skin conditions such as scabies.

MSF said: “For people with non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, consequences of the lack of treatment may lead to severe complications [including] permanent disabilities and in some cases even death.” – Additional reporting: Reuters