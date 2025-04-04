‘You put me in fear of my life’: Teenager jailed for raping girl in Cork city alleyway

A detective told the court the teenage boy prompted the girl to follow him to an isolated area where she was raped. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A teenager who was 15 when he raped a girl of the same age in an alleyway near Cork city centre is to be detained for a period of two years.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been in the Oberstown child detention campus since February, when he was found guilty of oral and vaginal rape.

Det Garda Niall Comerford had told the Central Criminal Court jury that the girl left a fast-food restaurant in Cork shortly after 6pm on February 11th, 2023. She was intoxicated and became separated from her friends. The accused approached the girl and said one of her friends was his cousin.

The detective said the teenager prompted the girl to follow him to an isolated area where she was raped. The alleyway was covered by CCTV, which was harvested as part of the investigation.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford said the accused had “manoeuvred” the girl to the isolated area in an act which displayed a degree of “premeditation”.

The judge said the girl left the area in a “distressed” state a few minutes after the incident. She “let out a cry” and told a member of the public on the street what had occurred.

She subsequently told her mother about the incident and they went to a garda station. The boy was identified and interviewed on four occasions, during which he claimed the sexual activity was consensual.

Ms Justice Lankford said the complainant in the case was very “brave” and had used her victim impact statement to encourage others in similar situations to come forward.

In her statement, the girl told the defendant “you put me in fear of my life” and that she is still scared to go outside at times.

“I want you to know that no means no,” she said. “And I want to encourage other girls to speak up and tell your parents or the guards because if you don’t you could get depressed and no one should get away with rape.”

Ms Justice Lankford said probation reports indicate that the accused accepts the verdict and is remorseful. He is signed-up to a programme for young people who cause sexual harm. She said he has learning difficulties and comes from a difficult family situation.

Ms Justice Lankford opted to detain him for a period of two years and to place him on the sexual offenders register for a period of 2½ years.