All-Ireland winning Tipperary captain Matt Hassett dies aged 93

Matt Hassett made his debut in 1960, a year before leading the side to an All-Ireland title. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

All-Ireland winning captain with Tipperary Matt Hassett has died aged 93.

The corner back lead Tipperary to All-Ireland glory in 1961, becoming the first Toomevara clubman to accept the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Tipperary narrowly defeated the last Dublin team to reach the final, starting a run of four All-Irelands in five years.

Hassett made his debut in 1960 and after Toomevara’s title win the same year, defeating Thurles Sarsfields in the final. He was selected to captain the county a year later.

Tipperary won the double in 1961, defeating Waterford in the league final to claim the Croke Cup before their All-Ireland success some months later. They also triumphed over Wexford to win the Oireachtas Cup.

“It is with deep sadness that Tipperary GAA learned of the passing of our president and former Tipperary GAA Hurler Matt Hassett,” the county wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“Matt’s passing has brought an end to over 75 years of unbroken service to the GAA and especially to his beloved Toomevara GAA club.”

A solicitor by profession, he was in great demand as an administrator and served his club, the north Tipperary board, and the county executive in a variety of roles down through the years.

At the time of his death, he was president of Tipperary County Board, the North Tipperary GAA Board and Toomevara GAA club.

Tipperary GAA also extended “sincere sympathies to Matt’s sons Mark and Paul, sister Nell, brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Liadhan and Sarah and the extended Hassett family”.