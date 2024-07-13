Armagh v Kerry live updates: All-Ireland football semi-final

Down are back ahead in the Tailteann Cup final after three straight points. Down 0-11 Laois 1-6 now.

A great start to the second half by Laois! They lead 1-6 to 0-8 now against Down in the Tailteann Cup final.

Malachy Clerkin sets the scene well as he always does. He writes all four teams know there is an All-Ireland on offer, if they can reach out and grab it. “Everybody was wrong about the football championship being a three-horse race. The upshot is that each of the semi-finalists are legitimate contenders for Sam Maguire.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland football semi-final between Armagh and Kerry, throw-in at 5.30pm in Croke Park. It promises to be an interesting encounter with Armagh in fine form this year in the championship, while Kerry are favourites to win outright following the departure of Dublin. Plenty of thoughts will go back to the 2002 All-Ireland final between this pair, and Oisín McConville’s famous goal. It was the only All-Ireland that Armagh have ever won, with manager Kieran McGeeney involved in that one and they will have eyes on a second one now.

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane; Barry McCambridge, Tiernan Kelly, Aidan Forker; Niall Grimley, Ben Crealey; Oisin Conaty, Rian O’Neill, Joe McElroy; Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt. Subs: Ethan Rafferty, Connaire Mackin, Jason Duffy, Greg McCabe, Aidan Nugent, Oisin O’Neill, Stefan Campbell, Shane McPartlan, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns, Darragh McMullan

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor; Tony Brosnan, Paudie Clifford, Dara Moynihan; David Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Dylan Casey, Cillian Burke, Mike Breen, Sean O’Brien, Adrian Spillane, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien, Dylan Geaney, Graham O’Sullivan.

In the Tailteann Cup final, the score is Down 0-8 Laois 1-3 at half-time, Down ahead by two points.