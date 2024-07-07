TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final: Galway oust Dublin in thriller

The semi-final pairings for the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship were confirmed on Sunday.

On Saturday July 20th, Kerry will play Armagh and Galway will play Cork at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Blaithin Mackin led the way as Armagh defeated Mayo by 2-11 to 0-11 on Sunday evening to set up a repeat of this year’s Lidl National League final which the Orchard County won for the first time when they had three points to spare over Kerry.

Aoife O’Rourke struck a late goal for Galway to knock out reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin by 3-7 to 1-12 in a thrilling quarter-final which went to extra-time at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

Kerry, runners-up for the past two seasons, ousted the 2021 and 2022 champions Meath by 0-16 to 0-8 in Tralee as they continue their quest for their first crown since 1993.

Cork advanced to the last four with an impressive 1-17 to 2-4 win over Waterford and will now face Galway in the semi-finals when they two teams relegated from the top flight in the Lidl National League will bid for a place in this year’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park.

Next Saturday, July 13th, Laois and Kildare will battle it out for survival in the senior grade.

Laois lost to Tipperary by 1-15 to 1-4 and Kildare were pipped by 0-9 to 0-8 by Donegal in last Saturday’s relegation play-offs, and the two sides will face off next Saturday in a relegation play-off decider, with the losers of that one dropping to the intermediate grade in 2025

On Sunday, Antrim were relegated to the junior ranks for 2025, following a 2-17 to 1-3 defeat to Wicklow in the intermediate relegation play-off.

Wicklow will play intermediate championship football again next year.

Results:

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals

Cork 1-17 Waterford 2-4

Kerry 0-16 Meath 0-8

Galway 3-7 Dublin 1-12

Armagh 2-11 Mayo 0-11

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – relegation qualifiers

Tipperary 1-15 Laois 1-4

Donegal 0-9 Kildare 0-8

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship – relegation play-off

Wicklow 2-17 Antrim 1-3

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals – Saturday July 20, Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore

Kerry v Armagh Galway v Cork

Games to be played at 5.15pm and 7.30pm – both live on TG4.

Order of games TBC.