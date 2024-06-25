Have your say: What are your favourite memories of listening to Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh?

A career spanning more than 60 years brought the Kerry broadcaster’s unique voice into the homes of many throughout the country.

Renowned GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died at the age of 93.

A career spanning more than 60 years, predominantly on the radio, brought the Kerry broadcaster’s unique voice into the homes of many throughout the country.

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín - the Cork hurler who prompted one of Ó Muircheartaigh’s most famous one liners: “his father’s from Fermanagh, his mother’s from Fiji. Neither a hurling stronghold” - was one of the commentator’s many fans.

“He transported Croke Park into our living rooms,” said Ó hAilpín. “He did that for decades. Even when games were on tv, and I was out and was driving and couldn’t watch a game and was listening to Micheál on the radio, it was like I was watching the game on the windscreen.”

