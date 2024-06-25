GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh dies aged 93

Gaelic games commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died at the age of 93.
Ó Muircheartaigh, who commentated in both Irish and English, was previously a teacher before becoming a full-time broadcaster with RTÉ in the 1980s. He took over as RTÉ Radio 1′s main commentator in 1985.
The Co Kerry native retired from broadcasting in October 2010 having commentated on his final All-Ireland final that year.
He died in the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday morning.
