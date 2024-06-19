Niall Toner set to make Derry return for preliminary quarter-final clash with Mayo

Niall Toner is set to return to the Derry side for Saturday's clash with Mayo in Castlebar in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Niall Toner is set to be available for Derry’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday (6.30).

The forward was included in the matchday squad for last week’s fixture with Westmeath but did not feature, with Mickey Harte admitting afterwards that Toner had a slight injury which he expected to be ‘sorted out’ before the preliminary quarter-final.

Toner had featured in all of Derry’s games this season in league and championship up until last Saturday’s win over Westmeath in Newry. He scored 0-3 against Mayo when the sides met during the league in March.

Gareth McKinless is also set to be available to Harte after he served his two-match suspension following his sending off against Galway, while Eoin McEvoy came through the victory over Westmeath unscathed in what was his first game back following a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Mayo GAA officials have confirmed they intend to challenge Fergal Boland’s two-game suspension following his sending off against Roscommon. Boland missed last week’s encounter against Dublin, but Mayo are now hoping to overturn the two-game ban.