Boost for Clare as Shane O’Donnell is set to be back from injury within ‘four and eight weeks’

Shane O’Donnell expects to be back to full contact hurling “in anywhere between four and eight weeks”, a welcome boost for All-Ireland champions Clare as they begin their title defence against Cork in Ennis this Sunday.

After undergoing surgery on his right shoulder at the end of January, O’Donnell was originally expected to be ruled out of the game for six months, thus missing Clare’s entire championship campaign, but the enhanced pace of his recovery means he is now set to play some part.

Though still unsure of exactly when he will make his return, the 2024 Hurler of the Year is clearly hopeful of making some impact this season.

“I don’t have a very solid answer for that really,” says O’Donnell. “Like I don’t have any dates or anything like that. It’s coming along well. I’m still a bit away to be honest, so I don’t have a date that I can give you.

READ MORE

“I’m still kind of working with physios and I’m actually coming to the point where in the next week or so I should be able to hammer out and understand where it’ll be. But it’ll be anywhere between four and eight weeks, I’d say, still in it. That’s kind of the timeline we’re looking at.”

Clare’s Shane O'Donnell in last year's hurling final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Speaking at a Bord Gáis Energy event in Croke Park to announce their sponsorship extension of the All-Ireland hurling championship, O’Donnell also says his pending return shouldn’t be curtailed by the lay-off.

“There shouldn’t be any lasting impact. That’s why I have to take the time it takes and that’s why I have to kind of do exactly what the physio tells me to do. And that’s where the caution is that you don’t want to be in a situation that you could kind of reinjure or you’re weaker or you’re not able to do certain movements or things like that, so yeah, that’s what the time frame is for.”

“Initially the surgeon told me that it was six months recovery, so that was what I told Brian [Lohan, the Clare manager]. It’s still very unclear exactly how much time I’ll be able to shave off, but that’ll become clear in the next week or two. But in the meantime I still have to spectate some of the Clare games, which is not a big deal.

“I can do running in the last week or so, but it’s kind of low-paced stuff. Running’s not that sore basically, your shoulder sits fairly comfortably when you’re running, so it’s not a major issue. I’ve been able to go back into the gym, do basic kind of things in the gym, so yeah, that’s kind of where I’m at.

“It’s like a labrum tear, so it’s just like from the top, on the right side. But it never dislocated, so it didn’t tear out the front or anything, so it’s just a slightly unconventional injury. Because you limit the mobility so much when you fix it, your recovery is a lot faster. This one needs a lot longer because it just has to settle itself without having like something bolting it into place.”

“The main injury was actually in the All-Ireland last year, like I got caught on my knees actually, I tried to turn around and I kind ended up falling back on to my elbow. that was when the main injury happened, and then I just, I basically aggravated it in training there at the end of the year, and that was when I realised like, hold on a second, this isn’t getting better.

“So I went to a consultant and she was like, ‘if you want to play next year you’re going to need surgery’. So that was the conversation.”