Nicky English on the Kilkenny team: Profiles of the 15 men who stand in Limerick’s way

Kilkenny line up for the national anthem before their three-point win over Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park earlier this month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

1. Eoin Murphy

Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny: 'As good a keeper as I've seen.' Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Club: Glenmore. Age: 32. Height: 5′ 11″. Occupation: Sales director,. Stryve

Like last year, the two best keepers in the game face each other. Murphy has been outstanding while having more to do than in earlier days. Excellent in all facets, shot-stopping and distribution. As good as I’ve seen.

2. Mikey Butler

Mikey Butler of Kilkenny holds off Rory Hayes of Clare. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 23. Height: 5′ 8″. Occupation: Farm manager

He’s had a couple of great years, both marking and confident on the ball – available for the short puck-out and raiding for a goal in the Leinster final. Although an excellent man-marker, he can play a free role. Likely to follow Peter Casey.

3. Huw Lawlor

Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny contests a high ball with Aron Shanagher of Clare. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 27. Height: 6′ 2″. Occupation: HSE nutritionist

I first encountered him as young, light defender in UCD and always expected he’d make it. His physical development is impressive, having mastered skills when lighter-framed. Now a great defender, quick, strong and intelligent, who could play anywhere.

4. Tommy Walsh

Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny celebrates their semi-final win over Clare at Croke Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Club: Tullaroan. Age: 25. Height: 6′ 1″. Occupation: Dawn Meats buyer

I have been impressed by how he has strengthened up and with experience, become a tighter defender. The full-back line, with Murphy behind, is performing with assurance. His confidence benefits and he’s likely to pick up Seamus Flanagan.

5. David Blanchfield

David Blanchfield of Kilkenny tussles with Peter Duggan of Clare at Croke Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Club: Bennettsbridge. Age: 23. Height: 6′ 4″. Occupation: Student

He has a touch of the Diarmaid Byrnes. Very tall and holds the hurley in his left. Able to find room down the right-hand side and can score. Improving and physically, has the size and aerial ability to be a presence under puck-outs.

6. Richie Reid

Richie Reid of Kilkenny hits a puck during last April's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final against Limerick at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photograph: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 30. Height: 6′ 0″. Occupation: Defence Forces

Often the plus-one in defence, Reid has always been a brilliant striker and is not afraid to launch the ball into the full forwards. Can’t afford to leave space untended in that area against Limerick, with Lynch and Casey swooping around.

7. Paddy Deegan

Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny: versatile and a good user of the ball. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 27. Height: 6′. Occupation: Teacher

Very versatile player, and at this stage a veteran of two All-Ireland finals without winning a medal. His use of the ball has improved and he’s much more protective in possession. Has all the physical attributes for Hegarty or Morrissey.

8. Conor Fogarty

Conor Fogarty (left) of Kilkenny in action against Galway’s Joseph Cooney and Jack Grealish. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Club: Erin’s Own. Age: 33. Height: 5′ 11″. Occupation: Teacher

A real Indian summer for him: his effort in blocking Mark Rodgers, a real finisher, in the semi-final was outstanding. I had to check who it was, covering that amount of ground. Has been a big presence in the middle for Kilkenny.

9. Adrian Mullen

Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen leaves the pitch in pain after injuring his hand against Wexford in the Leinster Championship last May. Photograph: Ken Sutton

Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 24. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Student

I was surprised to see him in the semi-final given his injury, but he is a key player. Incredibly skilled and accurate, particularly off his left. He has the belief and confidence you’d associate with Ballyhale, and now also the physical presence.

10. Tom Phelan

Tom Phelan of Kilkenny blocks off Adam Hogan of Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Club: Conahy Shamrocks. Age: 27. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Milk supply manager, Tírlán

Another former UCD player, he took a while to develop physically. Reminded me of Lar Corbett with his good hands and great speed. Looks more comfortable at this level and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.

11. Martin Keoghan

Martin Keoghan is jubilant after scoring Kilkenny's goal against Clare. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Club: Tullaroan. Age: 24. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Teacher

Got over a hamstring injury to perform usefully in the semi-final. Willing and able, he played full forward last year where his ability to win ball and lay it off was an asset. Able to find space and take scores.

12. John Donnelly

John Donnelly of Kilkenny pursues Clare's David McInerney in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Club: Thomastown. Age: 25. Height: 6′0″. Occupation: Teacher

Very physical, he will relish the battle with Kyle Hayes and few can say that. In the semi-final four years ago, he did as much as anyone else to upset the Limerick apple cart. Didn’t start last year.

13. Billy Ryan

Billy Ryan of Kilkenny puts Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan under pressure. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Club: Graigue Ballycallan. Age: 27. Height: 6′. Occupation: Teacher

Tends to threaten more than he achieves, but very skilled and has improved under high ball. He has always been quick and accurate, but I detect a bit more aggression this year. Dangerous, but has yet to hit his ceiling.

14. TJ Reid

Kilkenny's TJ Reid puts over a free against Clare. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 35. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Director, TJ Reid Health & Fitness

His pace might not be what it was, but his ability to win ball in tight spaces is undiminished. His skills – frees, sidelines, distribution – and taking of responsibility are remarkable. Whatever ball is hit into him, he makes use of it.

15. Eoin Cody

Eoin Cody of Kilkenny: physically capable and skilful. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 22. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Student

Brilliant this year, first for Ballyhale and then, Kilkenny. Very aggressive going for ball. Primarily thinks goal, but makes good decisions when to settle for a point. Like many Kilkenny players, he is physically capable and has the skills to capitalise.