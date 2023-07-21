Nicky English on the Kilkenny team: Profiles of the 15 men who stand in Limerick’s way

1. Eoin Murphy
Club: Glenmore. Age: 32. Height: 5′ 11″. Occupation: Sales director,. Stryve
Like last year, the two best keepers in the game face each other. Murphy has been outstanding while having more to do than in earlier days. Excellent in all facets, shot-stopping and distribution. As good as I’ve seen.
2. Mikey Butler
Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 23. Height: 5′ 8″. Occupation: Farm manager
He’s had a couple of great years, both marking and confident on the ball – available for the short puck-out and raiding for a goal in the Leinster final. Although an excellent man-marker, he can play a free role. Likely to follow Peter Casey.
All-Ireland hurling final countdown: Limerick boss in no mood to revisit Nickie Quaid’s contact lens moment
3. Huw Lawlor
Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 27. Height: 6′ 2″. Occupation: HSE nutritionist
I first encountered him as young, light defender in UCD and always expected he’d make it. His physical development is impressive, having mastered skills when lighter-framed. Now a great defender, quick, strong and intelligent, who could play anywhere.
4. Tommy Walsh
Club: Tullaroan. Age: 25. Height: 6′ 1″. Occupation: Dawn Meats buyer
I have been impressed by how he has strengthened up and with experience, become a tighter defender. The full-back line, with Murphy behind, is performing with assurance. His confidence benefits and he’s likely to pick up Seamus Flanagan.
5. David Blanchfield
Club: Bennettsbridge. Age: 23. Height: 6′ 4″. Occupation: Student
He has a touch of the Diarmaid Byrnes. Very tall and holds the hurley in his left. Able to find room down the right-hand side and can score. Improving and physically, has the size and aerial ability to be a presence under puck-outs.
6. Richie Reid
Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 30. Height: 6′ 0″. Occupation: Defence Forces
Often the plus-one in defence, Reid has always been a brilliant striker and is not afraid to launch the ball into the full forwards. Can’t afford to leave space untended in that area against Limerick, with Lynch and Casey swooping around.
7. Paddy Deegan
Club: O’Loughlin Gaels. Age: 27. Height: 6′. Occupation: Teacher
Very versatile player, and at this stage a veteran of two All-Ireland finals without winning a medal. His use of the ball has improved and he’s much more protective in possession. Has all the physical attributes for Hegarty or Morrissey.
8. Conor Fogarty
Club: Erin’s Own. Age: 33. Height: 5′ 11″. Occupation: Teacher
A real Indian summer for him: his effort in blocking Mark Rodgers, a real finisher, in the semi-final was outstanding. I had to check who it was, covering that amount of ground. Has been a big presence in the middle for Kilkenny.
9. Adrian Mullen
Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 24. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Student
I was surprised to see him in the semi-final given his injury, but he is a key player. Incredibly skilled and accurate, particularly off his left. He has the belief and confidence you’d associate with Ballyhale, and now also the physical presence.
10. Tom Phelan
Club: Conahy Shamrocks. Age: 27. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Milk supply manager, Tírlán
Another former UCD player, he took a while to develop physically. Reminded me of Lar Corbett with his good hands and great speed. Looks more comfortable at this level and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.
11. Martin Keoghan
Club: Tullaroan. Age: 24. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Teacher
Got over a hamstring injury to perform usefully in the semi-final. Willing and able, he played full forward last year where his ability to win ball and lay it off was an asset. Able to find space and take scores.
12. John Donnelly
Club: Thomastown. Age: 25. Height: 6′0″. Occupation: Teacher
Very physical, he will relish the battle with Kyle Hayes and few can say that. In the semi-final four years ago, he did as much as anyone else to upset the Limerick apple cart. Didn’t start last year.
13. Billy Ryan
Club: Graigue Ballycallan. Age: 27. Height: 6′. Occupation: Teacher
Tends to threaten more than he achieves, but very skilled and has improved under high ball. He has always been quick and accurate, but I detect a bit more aggression this year. Dangerous, but has yet to hit his ceiling.
14. TJ Reid
Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 35. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Director, TJ Reid Health & Fitness
His pace might not be what it was, but his ability to win ball in tight spaces is undiminished. His skills – frees, sidelines, distribution – and taking of responsibility are remarkable. Whatever ball is hit into him, he makes use of it.
15. Eoin Cody
Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks. Age: 22. Height: 6′2″. Occupation: Student
Brilliant this year, first for Ballyhale and then, Kilkenny. Very aggressive going for ball. Primarily thinks goal, but makes good decisions when to settle for a point. Like many Kilkenny players, he is physically capable and has the skills to capitalise.