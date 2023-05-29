GAA fixtures, TV details, team news and Tailteann Cup permutations ahead of historic weekend

Offaly rising

Arguably the most eagerly anticipated game of this football weekend is the Under-20 hurling final as Offaly continue their rebuilding job, a big crowd is expected for their clash with Cork in Thurles. Since Michael Duignan became Offaly chairman in 2020, with the county in a dark place in both football and hurling, they’ve won a Leinster and All-Ireland Under-20 football title, a Leinster Under-20 hurling title, a Leinster minor hurling title, contested a minor hurling final and now they are into an All-Ireland Under-20 hurling decider. They’ve also reached another Leinster minor football and hurling final in that time.

The county is rightly excited, and with all these big days following the underage teams, the likes of Adam Screeney already has a bigger status than any of their senior hurlers. Things are certainly looking up for Offaly, their last final at this grade was in 1992 and two years later they were lifting Liam MacCarthy.

Historic weekend

The second round of the Sam Maguire group stage is coinciding with the final set of round-robin games in the Tailteann Cup this weekend, so all Irish teams in the football championship will be in action across the two days.

There’ll be 16 games in total, meaning that for the first time in the history of the GAA, 32 counties will be playing championship football in a single weekend. London are included, but New York are waiting in the wings in the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final. Kudos to Malachy Clerkin for spotting this a few weeks back, his piece is linked below ...

Tailteann Cup permutations

The format of the Tailteann Cup is four groups of four, with the top three in each having a chance of progressing to the knock-out phases. The three third-placed teams with the highest points after the group stages will qualify for the preliminary quarter-finals. There they will be joined by New York, and face the four second-placed teams who will have home advantage. At the quarter-final stage the four group winners play the four preliminary quarter-final winners.

Group one then ... Cavan need a draw or win against Offaly to top the group. If they lose they’ll still be guaranteed at least second place. A win for Offaly will leave them top, a draw will leave them second, and if they lose and Laois beat London they’ll both be on three points with scoring difference coming into play because they drew their head to head (currently Offaly are +9 and Laois are -9). Three points for the third-place team will be enough to progress in the competition.

Group two is likely to only have two teams progressing, with two currently on no points. Down and Meath clash in the capital, with both on four points, and playing for the top two places. The Ulster county are currently top on scoring difference. For the winner of Waterford and Tipp to emerge, in the other groups Laois and Wexford would both need to lose or draw, while there would have to be a winner between Carlow and Longford. They’d also need a massive win themselves, and for the winners elsewhere to avoid doing the same.

Limerick will top group three with a win or draw against Wicklow, while even if they lose and there’s a draw in the other match they will stay top. But if there’s a winner between Longford and Carlow it’ll come down to scoring difference to place the top two teams. Limerick are currently three points better off in scoring than Longford and 18 points ahead of Carlow.

If Longford and Carlow draw, Longford will remain second with Carlow third. Both have won their head to head with Oisín McConville’s team meaning Wicklow are guaranteed to stay bottom. As mentioned above, a heavy defeat for Carlow or Longford and a big win by Tipp or Waterford could see only two emerge from this group.

And finally in group four Antrim are top and a win or draw over Fermanagh will keep them there. They can’t drop below second. A win will leave Fermanagh top, a draw cements second. If they lose to Antrim and Wexford beat Leitrim it’ll go down to scoring difference as they drew their head to head (Fermanagh are currently +9 and Wexford are -7). A draw will keep Wexford third but leave them vulnerable, on just two points, of being the worst of the third-placed teams. While Leitrim will also be in that situation if they can beat Wexford, to progress they’ll likely need a big win in Parnell Park.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd

All-Ireland SFC round 2 Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park, 5pm; Kildare v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 5pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park, 7pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Tailteann Cup round 3 Meath v Down, Parnell Park, 1pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm; Cavan v Offaly, Pearse Park, 3pm; Laois v London, Parnell Park, 3pm

Christy Ring Cup final Derry v Meath, Croke Park, 5pm (Spórt TG4 YouTube)

Nickey Rackard Cup final Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park, 3pm (Spórt TG4 YouTube)

Lory Meagher Cup final Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park, 1pm (Spórt TG4 YouTube)

SUNDAY JUNE 4th

All-Ireland SFC round 2 Mayo v Louth, MacHale Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ 2); Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 2pm; Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 4pm (Live on RTÉ 2)

Tailteann Cup round 3 Limerick v Wicklow, O’Moore Park, 1pm; Longford v Carlow, O’Moore Park, 3pm; Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 3pm; Fermanagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 3pm

All-Ireland Under-20 hurling final Cork v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 3pm (Live on TG4)

All-Ireland MHC final Clare v Galway, Semple Stadium, 1pm (Live on TG4)

Team news

Check back here on Friday lunchtime when the GAA will release all team lists for the weekend’s senior games.