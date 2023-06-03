Galway pull away from Westmeath in final quarter after Ray Connellan’s red card

Cian Hernon of Galway solos the ball during the All-Ireland SFC round two game against Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Westmeath 0-12 Galway 0-20

Aided by an extra man for the final quarter, Galway eventually pulled away from a wholehearted Westmeath side in front of a big crowd in sun-drenched Mullingar.

Dessie Dolan’s wind-assisted charges were deservedly two points ahead after five minutes, via a 45-metre free from John Heslin and a well-worked score finished by Ronan O’Toole.

Cathal Sweeney got Galway on the scoreboard in the seventh minute. Ray Connellan soon converted a mark for the home team, but it needed great defending from both Jason Daly and James Dolan to prevent the Tribesmen from converting a triple chance of a goal in the 10th minute at the expense of an unconverted 45.

Points from Johnny Heaney and Paul Conroy edged Galway ahead by 0-5 to 0-4 after 22 minutes, but unanswered points from O’Toole, Luke Loughlin, and Sam McCartan restored the Lake County’s two-point lead. A rasping shot from man of the match Peter Cooke came back off the crossbar in the 33rd minute, but Shane Walsh converted a free immediately afterwards. Westmeath led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

A Walsh free levelled the game for Pádraic Joyce’s troops within a minute of the restart. However, Westmeath continued to play with great heart and it needed Cian Hernon’s second outstanding point to tie the game at 0-11 each in the 50th minute.

The game turned in the 53rd minute when Connellan picked up a second yellow card. Two minutes later, the introduction of Damien Comer had an immediate impact and he fired over a rapid-fire brace to put his side 0-14 to 0-11 ahead.

Sub Eoin Mulvihill scored what proved to be the losers’ last point on the hour mark and Galway, despite fluffing a few goal chances, scored six unanswered points in the closing stages, to win with a bit to spare.

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith (0-1), K Maguire, J Dolan; J Gonoud, R Wallace (0-1), A McCormack; S Duncan, R Connellan (0-1); S McCartan (0-1), R O’Toole (0-2), D Lynch; L Loughlin (0-2), J Heslin (0-2, one free), S Smith (0-1).

Subs: J Lynam for Duncan (20 mins), D Giles for J Smith (47), S Baker for S Smith (48), E Mulvihill (0-1) for Gonoud (55), C Dillon for McCormack (64).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Hernon (0-2), J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy (0-1), P Cooke (0-4); M Tierney (0-1, a 45), C Sweeney (0-1), J Heaney (0-2, one mark); I Burke (0-1), R Finnerty, S Walsh (0-4, three frees).

Subs: T Culhane for Finnerty (7 mins), J Maher (0-1) for Culhane (46), D Comer (0-3) for Burke (55), P Kelly for Walsh (69), S Mulkerrin for Hernon (70+3).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).