GAA weekend guide: Fixtures, TV details, team news and Tailteann Cup permutations

Watch out for: The Munster hurling championship gets under way this weekend, with Davy Fitzgerald’s first game back in the Championship with Waterford, trying to stop the Limerick juggernaut. Waterford had a mixed league campaign, finishing third in Division 1B, as Limerick won the league title, but will know that league form is no guarantee of success after they crashed out of the Munster championship last year after winning the league.

While Limerick look in imperious form, talk of winning six All-Ireland titles in a row is “nonsense”, says Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty, as the forward stresses nothing can be taken for granted in high-level sport, ahead of his side’s Championship opener against Waterford.

And another thing: The third all-Division One encounter in the football provincial championships in three weeks, Roscommon take on Galway in Dr Hyde Park after overcoming league winners Mayo in the first round of the Connacht championship. With a place in the final at stake against Sligo or New York, both teams will be fancying their chances of going all the way with a win on Sunday.

Novelty factor: Speaking of which, New York won their first-ever Connacht championship game two weeks ago when they beat Leitrim in the Bronx with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory. An away trip to Division Four champions Sligo awaits on Saturday for the Stateside heroes. And a place in the Connacht final and bizarrely, a place in the All-Ireland final stages for a team that did not even compete in the league system.

Tailteann Cup watch: One of Sligo or New York will make the Connacht final, making the All-Ireland series instead of the Tailteann Cup. One of Limerick or Clare will also make the All-Ireland series by making the Munster final. So Meath, sixth in Division Two, know they need to get to the Leinster final to make the All-Ireland series. They play Offaly in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Championship.

If Down beat Donegal and Cavan beat Armagh in the Ulster Championship this weekend, then one of those teams will be in the All-Ireland series also. That would knock fifth-place in Division Two, Kildare, out of automatic All-Ireland qualification, they would need to get to the Leinster final to make the All-Ireland.

In the unlikely event that Tipperary also beat Kerry, then fourth-place Cork would be in the Tailteann Cup. After that it’s really going into obscure probabilities, but should all those events happen and Dublin lose to Laois, they could even be in the Tailteann Cup, should a number of more unlikely scenarios play out as the Leinster quarter-finals get under way. But mostly it will be Kildare and Cork that will be looking over their shoulder and watching for other results. Kildare play Wicklow on Sunday.

Fixtures and TV

Terrestrial televised games:

SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD

Ulster SFC quarter-final Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 2pm - BBC Sport NI

Munster SHC round 1 Waterford v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm - RTÉ2

Connacht SFC semi-final Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm - RTÉ2

Games on GAAGO streaming service:

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND

Connacht SFC semi-final Sligo v New York, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm

Munster SFC semi-finals Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

Ulster SFC quarter-final Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 6.30pm

Leinster SHC round 1 Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, 4.30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD

Leinster SFC quarter-finals Laois v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30pm

Munster SHC round 1 Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm - GAAGO

Non-televised games:

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND

Munster SFC semi-finals Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Ulster MFC round 2 Antrim v Cavan, Dunsilly, 1pm Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park, 1pm

Ulster MFC round 3 Derry v Monaghan, Owenbeg, 1pm

Leinster SHC round 1 Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2pm, Kilkenny v Westmeath, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 3 Kildare v Kerry, Hawkfield, 1pm Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm Offaly v Down, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 3pm

Christy Ring Cup round 2 Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings MacHale Park, 3pm

Nickey Rackard Cup round 2 Armagh v Donegal, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 2pm Fermanagh v Wicklow, Ederney, 3pm Louth v Roscommon, Darver, 3pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 2 Leitrim v Lancashire, Drumshanbo, 1pm Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, 4.15pm

Leinster U20HC tier 1 round 3 Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 4pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD

Leinster SFC quarter-finals Westmeath v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm, Offaly v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4pm

Ulster MFC round 3 Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 12pm

Christy Ring Cup round 2 London v Meath, Ruislip, 1pm Derry v Sligo, Owenbeg, 2pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 2 Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Leinster MHC quarter-final Offaly v Kilkenny, Faithful Fields, 12pm

Team news: The team squads will be released on Friday and will be updated when released.

Waterford are likely to be without Austin Gleeson, Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty for their opening game of the Munster hurling championship. Gleeson and Daly both have hamstring injuries while Shane McNulty has a broken bone in his foot.

Galway boss Pádraic Joyce said Kieran Molloy and Seán Mulkerrin are closing in on a return from injury.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor said he has 14 of the 15 that started last year’s All-Ireland final available for selection for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary.