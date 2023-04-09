Leitrim stunned by New York as they pay the penalty for missed goal chances

New York’s Niall Madine, Mikey Brosnan and Killian Butler celebrate their victory over Leitrim after a penalty shootout in the Connacht SFC First Round. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

Connacht SFC first round: New York 0-15 Leitrim 0-15 (After extra-time; New York win 2-0 on penalties)

For the first time ever, New York advanced past the first round of the Connacht Senior Football Championship when they stunned Leitrim with a penalty shoot-out victory at Gaelic Park on Saturday night.

On what was an emotional evening for so many GAA people in the TriState Area, the talented panel of footballers featuring a handful of locally developed players showed true grit to not let yet another opportunity slip by after near misses against Sligo and indeed Leitrim on their last visit.

Johnny McGeeney’s men will now face a trip to take on Sligo in the provincial semi-final with their next opponents on high alert after this battling victory.

Leitrim manager Andy Moran watched his side spurn several goal chances that could have ended the New York challenge and the hosts rallied at the end of normal time to force a draw before taking a lead into half-time of extra time.

Corner forward Mikey Brosnan scored the clincher, the second of two successful New York kicks after Down native Niall Madine scored during the third round of efforts.

Leitrim’s Shane Quinn and Mark Diffley with Gavin O’Brien of New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

Leitrim missed all of theirs, a damning reminder of their travails in open play, and the Brosnan score prompted a wild pitch invasion by players and delighted fans alike.

Former Dublin player Shane Carthy kicked some crucial points for New York while Conall Ahearne was a hugely impactful half time sub who ended up with four crucial points.

Leitrim full forward Keith Beirne finished with eight points and sub Evan Sweeney led the Leitrim charge when they enjoyed a strong spell midway through the second half.

But the inability to put away their goal changes paved the way for Leitrim to be forever remembered as the Connacht side that finally found themselves undone by New York.

NEW YORK: M Cunningham (Down); J Boyle (New York), A Campbell (Tipperary), E Kerin (Galway); B Maher (Tipperary), R Wharton (Kerry), S Brosnan (New York); J Glynn (Galway), G O’Brien (Kerry); M Ellis (Cork), A Varley (Galway), S Carthy (New York); M Brosnan (New York), P Fox (Tyrone), D O’Sullivan (Kildare). Subs: C Ahearne for M Brosnan (ht); K Butler for Varley (52); M Queenan for Maher (52); J Reilly for Fox (70), N Madine for O’Sullivan (70); L Kelly for S Brosnan (75); T Mathers for Glynn (78); M Brosnan returns for Carthy (84), P Boyle for Wharton (86);

LEITRIM: N O’Donnell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; C Farrell, S Quinn, J Rooney; P Dolan, D Wrynn; J Heslin, M Plunkett, P Keaney; A Flynn, K Beirne, T Prior. Subs: A Reynolds for C Reynolds (21) ; B McNulty for Farrell (half-time); E Sweeney for Prior (57); D Flynn for Keaney (60); O McLoughlin for Heslin (65); D Kelleher for Rooney (extra time); C McGloin for Flynn (73); Keaney returned for Wrynn (82).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).