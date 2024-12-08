Nick Griggs wins silver in U23 race at European Cross Country Championships

Tyrone’s Nick Griggs has won silver for Ireland in the men’s U23 event at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey.
The 19-year-old made a late move to challenge for gold but narrowly missed out, crossing the line in 18.28, one second behind Britain’s Will Warnicoat, whose compatriot David Stone took bronze.
Speaking after the race, Griggs described himself as the “nearly-man at these championships”, having earned two silver and one bronze at the event in recent years.
“Everyone wants to go out and win gold ... but I’m happy and I think it’s something I’ll appreciate as I get older,” said Griggs.
“I love these championships and it’s a special one for me. I always like to step up and perform at my best when I have the Irish vest on. I knew it was a long home straight and not to make any moves too early, but the best man won on the day and one of these years I will win at these championships.”
In the women’s U23 race, Laura Mooney earned Ireland’s second top-10 finish of the day, crossing the line in seventh.
