Your highlights of the Olympics: ‘The Italia ‘90 moment for the next generation’

After the homecomings earlier this week for Team Ireland and all the celebrations in honour of our record-breaking Olympians, it’s a good time to reflect on a special few weeks in Paris. We asked our readers for your highlights and favourite moments of the Olympics. Some of your responses and a selection of letters to the editor are published below.

Reader’s online comments on Olympics 2024

Rhys’s gold medal routine. My heart was in my mouth, I didn’t breath, just willing him to do well, and didn’t he do well and I could breath after I cleared the tears of joy! Gerard Lennon, Co Cavan

Amongst all the happy stories I found what moved me most was the few minutes’ rollercoaster of utter panic/.despair/hope/elation/distraught despair/pride on Saturday 10th August around 8pm UK time. I’ve never understood the draw of the track events, really because Ireland hasn’t had a serious competitor in that sector in decades. I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous or emotionally invested in the prowess of a team in green, and I’m a die hard rugby fan. Something so inspiring and emotional about 4 beautiful strong articulate Irish girls all competing at the elite level, putting their souls into their craft and being able to hold themselves so well in the face of such ferocious competition and disappointment. I was devastated for them in the immediate aftermath but so proud of them. Truly lifting all of us, especially those of us living away from “home”. I wish them nothing but success and more high-octane moments in the next competitions and can’t wait to start watching more athletics as the year progresses. What incredible raw TV. Thanks too to RTÉ for the wonderful David Gillick. Truly capturing the Irish zeitgeist and clearly also an infectiously positive character to the passersby from different teams too. What a wonderful showcase for Team Ireland. Catherine Kavanagh, London

Every year our extended family spend a week together in Caherdaniel, and happily this year it coincided with the 1st week of the Olympics. After a gorgeous Monday on the beach, the 8 cousins gathered around the TV to cheer (or scream) home Mona McSharry and repeated the trick the following evening for Daniel Wiffen. It was the ‘Italia 90′ moment for the next generation - they will always remember where they were for Paris 2024. Eamon McKay, Co Kerry

Olympic Letters

It’s my contention that pride in our Olympic athletes can unite, if only for a short time, an entire nation. One experienced two types of feelings in the aftermath of these games and they were pride and gratitude. One was especially grateful to these incredible athletes, their families and their teams apropos to what they achieved. It was so lovely to learn that the vast preponderance of the country was in good form as a result of their achievements. Most Olympic athletes understand that how they conduct themselves at the games will reflect upon their countries. It was especially so gratifying to see all of our athletes standing a little big taller and it was obvious to me the deep respect each Irish participant showed in being able to represent their country. With the eyes of the country upon them, our athletes could say that the best they could do was their best. Well done to each and every one of you for giving of your best. John O’Brien, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Sir, – There will probably never be a better time to reflect on the fact, illustrated by various studies, that while Olympic gold medallists are the happiest subgroup, those receiving bronze are ultimately happier than recipients of silver. It is nice to think that the joy so many of us experienced in the short term over this fairly grim summer will be felt in the long term by those who reached the podium in Paris. Well done to Team Ireland, and to their predecessors at prior games who made this possible. – Brian O’Brien Kinsale, Co Cork

Without doubt the standout sports commentator on RTÉ during the Olympics was in basketball. Having only become aware of Tim McCarthy in the current Olympics, it was easy to become an instant fan. His enthusiasm for his sport could not be equalled. His unique turn of phrase, delivered at breakneck speed, to describe the action conveyed the excitement of every game to his audience. The terms he used might seem strange in basketball, but we know exactly what he means by “boom-shaka-laka”, “shot from downtown”, or “my beautiful balloon”. A gold medal for commentary is overdue. Jim Ward, Barna, Galway

Paris 2024 has proven that the Olympic Games is the world’s leading international festival of sport. During the past fortnight, Paris was the centre of the world where the French, with typical Gallic flair, affirmed the unifying power of sport. The City of Love radiated with bonhomie, togetherness, joie de vivre and solidarity. From the colourful opening ceremony, where Celine Dion delivered a powerful rendition of L’hymne à l’amour (The Hymn to Love), the games ran like clockwork. We were privileged to witness the world’s best athletes competing for their nations’ and their personal glory. They were the heroes who, in true Corinthian spirit, gave their all for their respective countries. Not all competitors won medals but all have achieved the distinct honour of becoming Olympians, which they can dine out on for life. To win a gold, silver or bronze Olympic medal is a lifetime achievement. The athletes left no stone unturned to get on the podium. That is why our daily routine was discarded, why the dog wasn’t walked, why the grass wasn’t cut, so that we could soak-up the competitive atmosphere and marvel at the extraordinary performances of elite athletes. Paris 2024 will be fondly remembered in Ireland. Our gallant Olympians punched above their weight, tamed the wild horse, pulled like a dog, swam like a dolphin and ran like a cheetah. We bask in the reflected glory of Team Ireland’s success. Well done, Team Ireland. – Billy Ryle, Tralee, Co Kerry

Sir, – Over the past two weeks, the spirit of the Olympic Games has shone through in every sport. Whether winning or losing, the sheer joy and camaraderie among all the competitors has been outstanding to witness. With the new soccer season starting, perhaps they could learn from the Olympic spirit. – GM Hughes, Stockport, England

Sir, – What a set of performances from Team Ireland in Paris thus far. I was particularly inspired by Rhys McClenaghan’s back story where he revealed that he and his coach set a 10-year programme 10 years ago to win an Olympic gold. I have decided to follow his example. I just need to decide what event would best suit a 76 year old. – Hugh McDonnell, Dublin 9

Sir, – I am so concerned about the young people of Ireland. After these Olympics, how will they ever survive without the traditional national inferiority complex? Comhghairdeachas to all. And still plenty more to come. – Jackie Nugent, Dublin 7