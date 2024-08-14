Conor McGregor will not fight in Octagon this year, says Dana White

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will not make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this year, UFC President Dana White said. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

McGregor has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021, a bout in which he also suffered a broken leg. The 36-year-old withdrew from his scheduled UFC 303 welterweight bout against Michael Chandler in June due to a broken toe.

“We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, [McGregor] wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. [But] not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White told reporters on Tuesday.

Irishman McGregor responded in a post on X saying he wanted to fight at the end of the year.

"December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event!" McGregor wrote. "I am off to altitude next month to prepare. Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!"

