Olympics day 12 live updates: Sarah Lavin qualifies for 100m hurdles semi-final, Adeleke targets 400m final

Irish in action at the Olympics today:

Golf: While we’re waiting for the first heat of the men’s 5,000m to finish, the poor dears have to do 12.5 laps and their current pace can best be described as leisurely (all relative I hasten to add), let’s look at how things are going at Le Golf National.

Stephanie Meadow teed off at 9am alongside France’s Perrine Delacour and Belgium’s Manon de Roey. She’s currently on four over par, thru eight holes.

Leona Maguire will tee off at 12.17pm.

Athletics: Next up on the track is Brian Fay, who is running in heat two of the men’s 5,000m which will set off shortly. The first heat has just got under way.

First eight finishers in each heat qualify for Saturday’s final.

“To have that one under the belt is great,” Sarah Lavin told David Gillick after qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles.

“I 100 per cent think that’s the scariest round, and the next one is the most difficult because so many girls are capable of making that top eight. You need to be clean and also just go for it, I think that’s hopefully the brave will be rewarded.

“It’s a pretty scary thing to do in a heat when all that’s up for offer is a Q (qualification) and yet you know that if you get the Q you get the day off tomorrow. So it was funny kind of bartering with myself, ‘come on Sarah, you can do this’, but I do need to be a lot more aggressive, keep myself a lot tighter over the hurdles.”

Of course, the downside of being on this morning’s schedule was a strict bedtime last night. Asked if she held out to watch Harrington’s fight, Lavin said: “I couldn’t, thank God I didn’t because I would have been bawling!

“Over breakfast this morning I watched her (Harrington) singing Grace and thank God I went to bed because it would have been all hours. But what a special person, and yeah, there’s an incredible atmosphere in the team.”

Athletics: Ireland is off to a good start at Stade de France as Sarah Lavin placed second in heat four to qualify for Friday’s semi-finals.

The Treaty woman put in a blistering 12.73 run, jumping cleanly to best all but Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who crossed the line in 12.59.

Lavin goes into the semi-final as the 12th fastest qualifier.

What an impressive run from Sarah Lavin 🤩



Her 2nd place finish sees her comfortably through to the semi-finals of the Women's 100m Hurdles 👏



⏱️12.73 Q



📸 @Sportsfilesam#TeamIreland | #IrishAthletics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/QInOy1osAw — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 7, 2024

Good morning everyone. Did we all dream of gold medals last night?

Day 12 in Paris is another busy one for Team Ireland, with action in golf, athletics, sailing and taekwondo.

But first, in case you missed last night’s glory for Kellie Harrington, Malachy Clerkin has you covered.

“She did it. In what was her last ever international fight, Kellie Harrington came to the gilded courts of Roland-Garros and kept stockpiling firsts,” he writes, having been among those who saw the Dubliner make history in Paris to become back-to-back Olympic champion.

“She was smooth and clinical, like she has been all through the boxing competition here. And it brought her to a place no Irish boxer has ever been.”

[ Kellie Harrington makes history as she wins a second Olympic gold medal in ParisOpens in new window ]

Looking ahead, Sarah Lavin gets her Games under way, taking part in the heats of the women’s 100m hurdles, as does Jack Woolley, competing in the men’s 58kg taekwondo event.

Although mathematically out of the medals by his own calculations, Finn Lynch is also in the postponed medal race in the men’s dinghy race, and Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are at Le Golf National for the opening round of the women’s individual stroke play.

Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan are in the women’s 1,500m repechage round, while Brian Fay is in the heats of the men’s 5,000m and Mark English competes in the men’s 800m heats.

Last up for Team Ireland will be Rhasidat Adeleke, taking to the starting blocks in the women’s 400m semi-final at around 7.45pm.