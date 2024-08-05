Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Ireland kept up their medal-a-day record over the weekend in Paris as Daniel Wiffen added a bronze to his gold, finishing third in the 1,500m freestyle. Wiffen was targeting a medal of a different colour but didn’t seem too disappointed last night as he capped off one of the most incredible weeks in Irish sport. Of all his achievements this week, fritzing the dial on what people expect of him may be the most lasting, writes Malachy Clerkin. Wiffen spoke of how emotionally draining the week had been and said while “he had some high aspirations coming into this week, I was able to secure at least one gold medal so I’ve got to be very proud of myself”. Philip Reid was watching at home as the RTÉ swimming panel whipped up the excitement.

Wiffen’s bronze made it a record seven medals for Ireland at one Olympics. Earlier on Sunday, Rory McIlroy looked as if he might add to that tally. McIlroy stormed into contention with five birdies in a row on the back nine before a chip into the water on 15 derailed his charge. Scottie Scheffler shot an incredible 62 to take the gold medal, as John Rahm collapsed with four dropped shots in four holes. Afterwards McIlroy expressed his frustration: “I feel I’ve been golf’s nearly man for the last three years.”

Today, Rhasidat Adeleke takes to the track at the Stade de France for the first time in these Games. The Tallaght star runs in the 400m heats along with Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker. Few if any of our Games debutantes have been more eagerly and justifiably anticipated, writes Ian O’Riordan. Follow our live coverage of day 10 with Mary Hannigan. You can see the full schedule for today at the Olympics by clicking on the link below to continue reading.

On Saturday, Rhys McClenaghan produced a stunning routine on the pommel horse to become Ireland’s first gymnastics gold medallist. “It feels like a dream, it’s a dream well-earned and I just can’t believe it’s happened,” he said afterwards. He also suggested he could target an all-round medal in LA in four years’ time. Meanwhile, double Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are considering going up in weight class to compete at the next Games with the lightweight double sculls no longer on the roster of events after Paris.

Just a few hours later on Saturday, Kellie Harrington produced a hugely impressive performance to book her spot in the Olympic final, seeing off Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in a thrilling contest. The 101st fight of the 34-year-old’s career is likely to be the last at international level and she hopes to go out in style, becoming the first Irish boxer to win gold at two Olympics. Her fight with China’s Wenlu Yang will take place at Roland Garros on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Kerry ended their 31-year wait for a women’s football title at Croke Park on Sunday. Aoife Dillane’s goal swung the tie decisively in Kerry’s favour, writes Gordon Manning, who was in the crowd of more than 30,000 to see the Kingdom overcome Galway. Leitrim held off a late surge from Tyrone to take the intermediate title.

Celtic got their season under way with a 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock, where, as Michael Walker writes, Brendan Rodgers will be aiming to shake off the doubters, while St Pat’s got a last-minute winner to squeak past Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park.

