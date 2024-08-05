Olympics live updates: Rhasidat Adeleke begins medal quest in 400m

Irish in action at the Olympics on Monday:

From 9am: Ciara McGing (Diving – 10m Platform)

Ciara McGing (Diving – 10m Platform) From 10.55am: Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker (Athletics – 400m heats)

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker (Athletics – 400m heats) 11.10am: Eve McMahon (Sailing – Dinghy race 9)

Eve McMahon (Sailing – Dinghy race 9) 12.18pm: Eve McMahon (Sailing – Dinghy race 10)

Eve McMahon (Sailing – Dinghy race 10) From 1pm: Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Equestrian Showjumping – Individual qualifiers)

Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Equestrian Showjumping – Individual qualifiers) 1.35pm: Finn Lynch (Sailing – Dinghy race 9)

Finn Lynch (Sailing – Dinghy race 9) 2.40pm: Finn Lynch (Sailing – Dinghy race 10)

Sophie Becker is no stranger to the Olympic stage & leads out the Irish trio in the heats of the 400m🍀



⏰ 400m Heat 1 @ 10.55am

🔥PB: 51.13

ℹ️First 3 (Q) advance to SF, all others (Re)

💫Results: https://t.co/fDdr43975g

— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 5, 2024

TV View: Philip Reid was on telly-watching duty on Sunday, golf, tennis and swimming occupying most of his time. He will, one day, forgive the bulk of RTE’s swimming pundits for jinxing Daniel Wiffen’s gold-medal-winning efforts in the 1,500m freestyle final.

RTÉ's studio quartet carried away with Wiffen mania but the W wasn't to be

Ireland's Ciara Mcging competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Diving: After opening scores of 33.60 and 40.00, Ciara McGing has produced her best effort with a score of 50.40. She’s in 28th, though, needing to finish in the top 18 to advance.

Showjumping: The team event proved to be a big disappointment for Ireland, having gone in to the final in fourth they ended up in seventh. Today brings the individual qualifiers, with Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle and Cian O’Connor all aiming for a place in tomorrow’s final. Derry’s Coyle will carry the biggest chunk of confidence in to the challenge having produced two superb clear rounds on Legacy in the team qualifying and final.

Men's Dinghy, Ireland’s Finn Lynch, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Marseille Marina, 4/8/2024 ©INPHO/Oceansport/David Branigan

Sailing: It was a fine day for Carlow’s Finn Lynch out on the water on Saturday, his efforts in the dinghy class lifting him to 10th in the standings - and a top 10 placing is required in the preliminary 10-race series to qualify for Tuesday’s medal race. His task today is to hold on to that position in the final two races.

Dubliner Eve McMahon has a bit more work to do in the women’s event, standing in 14th after her eighth race on Saturday. She’s 22 points adrift of 10th place, so will need a big effort today to make that medal race. Whatever happens, it has been a mighty Olympic debut for the 20-year-old.

Diving: The preliminary 10m Platform event got under way earlier this morning, Ciara McGing Ireland’s representative. She’s in 29th and last position after her first two dives, needing a top 18 finish to advance to the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Londoner and Ohio State University graduate, who qualifies for Ireland through a Donegal grandmother, just about sealed her Olympic place with a 26th place at the World Championships in Doha back in February.

Daniel Wiffen: Malachy Clerkin was in the Bercy Arena yesterday to see Wiffin win bronze - and “the only thing anyone wanted to know was whether or not he was disappointed”.

“An Irish flag hanging from the roof during the anthems and yet we’re tempted to colour the night in shades of regret. Mad times.”

Daniel Wiffen's Olympic bronze medal seals a weekend unlike any in the history of Irish sport

Athletics: Ian O’Riordan previews Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley’s outings in the 400m heats this morning. Becker goes first in heat one, Mawdsley in five and Adeleke in six.

“In Ireland’s Olympic history,” he writes, “few if any of our Games debutantes have been more eagerly and justifiably anticipated than Rhasidat Adeleke. But then, few if any have been such a rare and breathtaking talent as the 21-year-old sprinter from Dublin has.”

Rhasidat Adeleke sets out to join the Irish Olympic medal rush in Paris

Paris 2024: It's been an incredible first week for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games 🥇🥇🥇🥉🥉🥉?

Good morning everyone. Well, are you drained after that weekend? Gold for Rhys McClenaghan and bronze for Daniel Wiffen kept our medal-a-day streak going, Wiffen giving Ireland the seventh medal of these Games, surpassing the previous best of six in London 2012. As recently as Athens 2004, we won none at all. We’ve come a long way.

We have some bad news, though: the streak will end today. That’s not because we lack faith in any of our nine competitors in action, it’s just because they’re all competing in preliminary events, so no medals are up for grabs.

We’ll take you through what lies ahead for each of the nine, among them an athlete you might possibly have heard of: Rhasidat Adeleke. She, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker are in 400m heat action from 10.55am.

There are a heap more must-see events on today: eg finals in the women’s 5,000m (8.15pm) and 800m (8.47pm) and the men’s pole vault (Mondo Duplantis alert - from 6pm), and…. possibly…. Simone Biles’ final Olympic appearances in the beam (11.36am) and floor final (1.20pm). There are also the men’s (4pm) and women’s (3.55pm) finals in the kayak cross, which has proved to be a big hit, largely because it’s mad.