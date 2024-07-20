Meet Team Ireland - Rowers

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be bidding for more glory in Paris following their gold medal success at Tokyo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Paul O’Donovan

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan. O'Donovan's total medal haul from the Olympics Games, World and European Championships is a staggering nine golds, three silver and one bronze. Photograph: Detley Seyb/Inpho

Age: 30

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Scull

Club: Skibbereen Rowing Club

Third Olympics (2016, 2020)

Paul O’Donovan is aiming to become the first Irish athlete to win medals at three Olympic Games, having won silver in the double scull with his brother Gary in Rio, and gold alongside his Skibbereen clubmate Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo. O’Donovan is already the most decorated Irish rower of all-time, having won gold at six World Championships, including twice in the single scull. His total medal haul from the Olympic Games, World and European Championships is a staggering nine golds, three silver and one bronze. This is the final Olympics for lightweight rowing, but O’Donovan has already competed as a heavyweight sculler and won a bronze in that event at this year’s Europeans.

Fintan McCarthy

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan after winning gold at the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Age: 27

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Scull

Club: Skibbereen Rowing Club

Second Olympics (2020)

Fintan McCarthy hails from the same townland outside Skibbereen as Paul O’Donovan and their partnership in the lightweight double scull began early in 2019. Two years later they won Ireland’s first gold medal in Olympic rowing at the delayed Tokyo Games. They have been the preferred pairing in the boat ever since. McCarthy had only been rowing for a few months when he competed in his first National Championships as a teenager in 2012 – falling into the water halfway through the race. During the Tokyo Olympics cycle he joined the high performance programme along with his brother Jake; they competed together at the 2019 European Championships. Along with his Olympic gold, McCarthy has three gold medals at the World Championships and two at the Europeans.

Margaret Cremen

Ireland’s Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey in action at the World Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Age: 25

Event: Women’s Lightweight Double Scull

Club: UCC Rowing Club

Second Olympics (2020)

A native of Rochestown on the outskirts of Cork City, Cremen started rowing when she was 14 years old and her partnership with Aoife Casey in the lightweight double scull started when they were juniors. They qualified for their first Olympics just two months before the Tokyo Games – where they finished second in the B final, and eighth overall. The pair won bronze at the 2023 World Championships and finished 7th a year later – which qualified the boat for these Olympics. When Casey was sidelined with illness earlier this season Cremen won silver in the single scull at the European Championships. Cremen is studying Sports Studies and Physical Education in UCC where she is heading into her final year.

Aoife Casey

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey celebrate after securing qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Women's Lightweight Doubles B final at the World Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Age: 25

Event: Women’s Lightweight Double Scull

Club: UCC Rowing Club

Second Olympics (2020)

Daughter of Dominic Casey – the most successful coach in the history of Irish rowing – Aoife Casey began rowing as a 10-year-old in Skibbereen. She competed in her first major championships for Ireland as a junior in 2016 and won silver at the World U-23 Championships four years later. Casey has spent most of her international career in a lightweight double scull alongside Margaret Cremen, although she also finished fourth in a single scull at the European Championships two years ago. A year later Casey and Cremen won bronze at the World Championships. After the Paris Games, Casey is moving to London to study for a Masters in Bio-Science Innovation and Enterprise.

Philip Doyle

Philip Doyle: the Belfast man, along with Daire Lynch, finished third in the men’s double scull at last year’s World Championship, thus securing their passage to Paris. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Age: 31

Event: Men’s Double Scull

Club: Belfast

Second Olympics (2020)

A late starter, Philip Doyle only began rowing in his early 20s while studying medicine in Queen’s University Belfast. Four years later, in 2018, he made his first appearance at a major championships for Ireland, finishing eighth at the World Championships. Alongside Ronan Byrne, they took silver at the World Championships a year later, which qualified the boat for the Tokyo Olympics. In their first appearance at the Games, Doyle and Byrne reached the B final and finished 10th overall at the regatta. With Daire Lynch as his new partner in the boat, the men’s double scull finished third at last year’s World Championship, securing their passage to Paris.

Daire Lynch

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch celebrate winning bronze medals at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detley Seyb/Inpho

Age: 25

Event: Men’s Double Scull

Club: Clonmel Rowing Club

First Olympics

Having travelled to the Tokyo Olympics as an unused reserve, Daire Lynch struck up a partnership with Philip Doyle in the men’s double scull last season. Their bronze medal finish at the 2023 World Championships ensured their qualification for Paris; they also finished fourth at last year’s European Championships. A native of Clonmel, Lynch attended Yale University in the United States on a rowing scholarship before returning to Ireland last year. Lynch is a gold medallist from the 2020 European U-23 Championships, where he partnered Ronan Byrne, and he also has a European bronze from the same season.

Zoe Hyde

Ireland’s Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde celebrate their fourth-place finish at the World Championships which qualified the boat for Paris. Photograph: Detley Seyb/Inpho

Age: 27

Event: Women’s Double Scull

Club: Killorglin Rowing Club

First Olympics

Zoe Hyde started training full-time in rowing’s high performance programme in 2022, having rededicated herself to the sport during the pandemic. Hyde drifted away from the sport when she went to college and only took it up seriously again in her final year. After she graduated Hyde started a career in Deloitte. In 2022 she won bronze in the double scull at the World Championships alongside Sanita Puspure. Last season she teamed up with Alison Bergin and their fourth-place finish at the World Championships qualified the boat for Paris. They also finished sixth at last year’s European Championships.

Alison Bergin

Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde in action at the World Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Maren Derlien/Inpho

Age: 22

Event: Women’s Double Scull

Club: Fermoy Rowing Club

First Olympics

A precocious talent and the youngest member of the team, Alison Bergin first represented Ireland at the World Junior Championships four years ago. She followed that with three impressive appearances at the World U-23 Championships, claiming a bronze and silver in 2022 and 2023. She also set a world U-23 record in winning her semi-final in 2022. Last season was her first in the senior ranks and only weeks after starting her partnership with Zoe Hyde they finished fourth at the World Championships, qualifying the boat for Paris. Bergin is currently studying Sport and Exercise Management in MTU in Cork.

Ross Corrigan

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney finished third at the World Championships in Belgrade and qualified the boat for Paris. Photograph: Detley Seyb/Inpho

Age: 25

Event: Men’s Pair

Club: Enniskillen Boat Club

First Olympics

Ross Corrigan started rowing in his mid-teens at Portora Boat Club before it became Enniskillen Boat Club. The club had a proud history of producing Olympic rowers with Ian Kennedy competing for Ireland in Montreal and Moscow while Derek the Netherlands represented Ireland in Atlanta. Leona Maguire, the professional golfer and Olympian, is Corrigan’s cousin. Corrigan has been a full-time member of the high performance programme since 2022 having won a silver medal at the World U-23 Championships a year before. Alongside Nathan Timoney, another Fermanagh native, they came third at last year’s World Championships and qualified the boat for Paris.

Nathan Timoney

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney after winning bronze at the 2023 World Champiionships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detley Seyb/Inpho

Age: 24

Event: Men’s Pair

Club: Enniskillen Boat Club

First Olympics

A Business Management student in Queen’s University Belfast, and a native of Enniskillen, Nathan Timoney is a former member of the Fermanagh senior hurling panel. He first met Ross Corrigan – his partner in the heavyweight pair – when he joined Enniskillen Boat Club, although Corrigan was a year older and training with a different group. Timoney won bronze at the World U-23 Championships two years ago in a men’s four, but after a disappointing performance at last year’s European Championships that crew was split up. Later that season, and with very little experience together in the boat, Timoney and Corrigan won bronze at the World Championships, securing a qualifying spot for the Olympics.