Euro Zone: England’s body language suggested it was going to be a long night against Slovenia

England's Kieran Trippier warms up before the match against Slovenia. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

If England supporters had read body language expert Judi James’ thoughts on the players’ demeanour as they boarded their bus ahead of the Slovenia game, they would have known it was going to be a long night.

In an “EXCLUSIVE” for two papers (huh?), James analysed the 26-second clip and concluded that there were “no signs of bonding” between the players, their smiles looked “sickly”, and they were “totally devoid of energy and positive anticipation”. Ominous.

One player in particular caught her eye. “[He] even seems to turn his head away from the cameras to hide behind his cap in a gesture normally associated with shame.” Considering it was Adam Wharton and he has yet to kick a ball in Germany, that seemed harsh.

WORD OF MOUTH

“Maradona, Messi and now Yamal.”

READ MORE

Not that Lothar Matthäus wants to put too much pressure on Lamine Yamal’s 16-year-old shoulders, or anything.

“Brilliant first half and lots of shots on goal against the best team in Europe…. (Is that okay Harry?)”

Naughty Paul Merson responding to Kane’s call for media positivity at half-time in the Slovenia game.

“On the ball we can’t do much. Attacking is a problem for us. Defending is too.”

Apart from that, Marco van Basten was happy with the Dutch display against Austria.

“I’m insulted every day by some twat! If I had to listen to every one of you then we would have to play with 25 players on the pitch.”

How’s Willy Sagnol getting on with Georgia’s media? Hmm….

Netherlands' midfielder Joey Veerman reacts against Austria. Photograph: Gabriel Buoys/AFP via Getty

Ronald Koeman flips to question on Veerman

One of Tuesday evening’s more uncomfortable sights was Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman being taken off after just 35 minutes in the game against Austria, the poor lad evidently distraught. In his press conference after, manager Ronald Koeman expressed some sympathy for the player, conceding it was “a painful moment for him”.

Compassionate, then. Until a reporter pointed out to Koeman that Veerman is usually good on the ball.

“WHY ARE YOU TELLING ME THIS?! YOU HAVE TO ASK HIM ABOUT THIS! I SAW HIM TRIPPING OVER THE BALL, GIVING IT AWAY, I CAN’T EXPLAIN IT! BEING GOOD ON THE BALL IS SUPPOSED TO BE HIS QUALITY!!!!”

Rub it in, Ronald, why don’t ya?

QUOTE

“Harry Redknapp’s sat in Dubai tonight, give him a call. You think he wouldn’t be on a plane tomorrow morning? Too right he would!”

Richard Keys calling for ‘olidaying ‘Arry to be appointed England manager pronto.

NUMBER: 90

The percentage of the 138,000 folk who voted in German paper Bild’s poll who want Kai Havertz dropped from the national team. A bit of a landslide.