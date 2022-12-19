Angling notes: fulfilling the Blueway potential

Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland has been appointed by Galway City, Galway County and Mayo County Councils to prepare a feasibility study into the development requirements and economic potential of a Galway and Mayo Blueway around Galway City, River Corrib, Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

Blueways are accredited tourism experiences which offer waterscape experiences in or near the water for locals and visitors, using lakes, canals and rivers to walk, cycle, swim, kayak and stand-up paddleboard activities.

The area is popular with outdoor enthusiasts who come to enjoy the dramatic scenery of the River Corrib, Lough Corrib and Lough Mask. However, it is often felt that the rivers, canals and lakes are underused and do not fulfil their full potential.

Through the identification of outdoor recreation products such as Blueways, there is an opportunity to improve access to waterways and will help to improve local economies by adding value across the whole region.

This is an opportunity for the public to help us understand how these resources are being used and to give their views on the potential future opportunities and issues for Blueways development.

Information gleaned from the study will have a positive impact on the local community and visitors, whilst respecting the natural and built heritage values of the area.

Members of the public are invited to express their views on future development by taking part in an online survey which will close at midnight on Tuesday 3rd January 2023. For more information, please contact Philip Weston, Outdoor Recreation NI at philip@outdoorrecreationni.com

The new year salmon is high

The salmon angling season gets underway on Sunday (January 1st) on a limited number of rivers and lake fisheries. Lough Gill (Sligo), Carrowmore Lake (Mayo) and the Drowes River (Donegal/Leitrim) continue their early season start, and the Lower Liffey also resumes on a catch and release basis.

Dublin angler, Garrett Byrne with the first salmon of 2022 from the River Drowes

Dublin angler, Garrett Byrne caught the first salmon of 2022 after 13 days into the season with a fine bar of silver from the Eel Weir Pool on the River Drowes. The fish, estimated at 12lbs, took a Cone Head Shrimp pattern before being returned to the water.