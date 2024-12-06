What will €190,000 buy in Italy, the US, Greece, France and Kilkenny?

Italy: Bari

If you’re up for a complete renovation project this six-cone, drywall trullo, characteristic of the area Val D’Itria, in the province of Bari, could be for you. It is set in an olive grove in the countryside of Puglia’s San Michele Salentino, on a plot of land that is about four acres in size. It extends to 90sq m (968sq ft) with potential to extend and add a pool, and is a 30-minute drive from Brindisi airport.

Price €180,000

Agent accommodationspuglia.com

Kilkenny: Inistioge

This chocolate-box cottage is situated in the woods about 3km from the south Kilkenny heritage village of Inistioge. Semidetached, it is accessed via a pretty white picket gate. The double-fronted stonewall house is set on landscaped grounds and opens into a charming open-plan livingroom where the stove surround is picked out in brick and there are tongue-and-groove timbered ceilings. A spiral staircase leads up to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms under the eaves. Kilkenny city is less than an hour’s drive away.

Price €195,000

Agent Fran Grincell Properties

The US: Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona, offers great golf and offers nearly 100 miles of hiking, horseback-riding trails and biking in this ritzy resort that is the gateway to the Sonoran Desert. For fractal ownership, one-seventh of a three-bedroom ranch-style villa at The Rocks Club gives you a large house of 280 sq m (3,014sq ft) with shaded outdoor dining spaces, extensive grounds and access to the resort’s facilities.

Price $199,000/€189,0000

Agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

France: Guéthary

Guéthary is a typical coastal village in the Basque Country. It’s a surf spot of some regard between Biarritz and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, only a few kilometres from Parlementia, where the waves can exceed 5m high. This studio space, measuring just 21sq m (226sq ft), is all anyone who spends their days on the waves needs. It features a kitchen, a livingroom/bedroom with a shower room and a decent size patio that is private to the unit.

Price €184,500

Agent Artis Immobilier

Greece: Corfu

Live like a local at this traditional two-bedroom stone house in the village of Sinarades, high on the hills above Agios Gordios, about 3km from the beach. Located on Corfu’s western side, you can enjoy the slower pace of life in the villages tavernas and watch the world go by from its squares. The property extends to about 75sq m (807sq ft) with a balcony off the main bedroom. It is about a 20-minute drive to Corfu town and airport while the journey time across the island to Gouvia Marina, the largest on the Ionian Sea, is about 25 minutes.

Price €180,000

Agent Corfu Homes