ResidentialTake 5

What will €215,000 buy in Sicily, Spain, France, Costa Rica and Co Leitrim?

One price, home and away: A Sicilian villa with sea views, an apartment on the Costa Blanca, a handsome period home in Nouvelle Aquitaine, a four-bed in Costa Rica or a two-bed apartment on the banks of the Shannon?

The Waterfront, Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Apr 18 2025 - 05:15

Ireland: Co Leitrim

Ahoy there sailors, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom C2 Ber-rated apartment offers a lot of space along with Shannonside views and a marina berth in the village of Leitrim, near the border with Co Roscommon. It extends to 123sq m (1,323sq ft) and has a balcony and a private roof terrace. Price: €215,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Farrell

Italy, Sicily, Furnari
Italy: Sicily

A detached villa in a small residential complex in Furnari, on Sicily’s northern coast, is a short distance from the town centre, the marina of Portorosa and Tonnarella beach. In its own grounds, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property, measuring 213sq m (2,292sq ft), includes a terrace with panoramic views across the Tyrrhenian Sea. Price: €210,000. Agent: engelvoelkers.com

Spain, Costa Blanca, Villamartin
Spain: Villamartin

Golfers might like this corner two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment close to the 18-hole Villamartin golf course. Measuring 68sq m(731sq ft), it has an open plan livingroom cum kitchen and includes access to communal swimming pools, a heated indoor pool for winter use, tennis court and children’s playground. Murcia airport is 30 minutes away, Alicante is 40 minutes. Price €214,950. Agent: Your Dream Home

France, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Vienne, Saint Gervais les Trois Clochers
France: Nouvelle Aquitaine

A handsome maison de maître, a term used for bourgeois homes built in the 18th or 19th century. This detached stone house has four bedrooms and one bathroom and extends to 149sq m (1,603sq ft). Midway between Richelieu and Châtellerault, it includes a large garden with covered terrace, garage and outbuildings. Price: €213,978. Agent: leggett.fr

Costa Rica, Heredia, San Pablo
Costa Rica: San Pablo

If remote working is an option, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom two-storey house in Los Crotos in Costa Rica’s San Pablo region offers a chance to enjoy its “pura vida”, the easygoing attitude of this central American country. Extending to 244sq m (2,637sq ft), it offers easy access to both Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Price: €212,340 ($235,000). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

