Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €385,000 to €950,000

5 Philipsburgh Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3
Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, €595,000
A walk-in midterrace house with an open-plan ground floor that comprises a sittingroom to the front, a home office area and a large kitchen that spans the width of the property to the rear and opens on to a small terrace. The property, measuring 94sq m (1,011sq ft) over its two floors, comprises two doubles and a single bedroom. Ber C2. On view By appointment at kbd.ie
St Jude, 110 Iveagh Gardens, Crumlin, Dublin 12
DNG, €575,000
This smartly renovated three-bedroom semidetached home is at the entrance to a quiet and established estate just off the Crumlin Road. Extending to 90sq m (968sq ft), it has a dual aspect, eat-in kitchen, a livingroom, a west-facing back garden and three bedrooms, with soft Scandi-inspired decor throughout, right down to its painted floorboards. Ber B2. On view By appointment at dng.ie
66A The Rise, Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Auctioneera, €650,000
This detached property, built in 2004, overlooks a green to the rear that has a tributary of the Dodder, the Owendoher, running through it. The 116sq m (1,248sq ft) property has a broken-plan ground floor with areas zoned for seating, dining and a decent-sized kitchen. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and two small singles. It is just up the road from St Enda’s GAA club. Ber B3. On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie
40 Kerrymount Rise, Dublin 18
Sherry FitzGerald, €950,000
A large, detached three-bedroom home. With 162sq m (1,765sq ft) of space and large windows to allow light in, it has a separate livingroom, family room and eat-in kitchen, along with a decent back garden. To the front there is plenty of parking, as well as a detached home office. Upstairs are three bedrooms. The principal has a dressingroom and en suite. Ber C3. On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
The most expensive Irish homes sold in 2024: From a Cork estate to a mansion once owned by Jennifer Guinness
What does the 2025 housing market have in store? Property experts make their predictions
Maeve Binchy’s childhood home in Glenageary for €1.2m
Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €385,000 to €950,000
Rosnapalis, Chapel Lane, Aughrim, Co Wicklow
HJ Byrne, €385,000
Aughrim village is postcard-pretty, set in a scenic valley and surrounded by woodland. This well-appointed four-bedroom bungalow in the heart of the village extends to 121sq m (1,302sq ft) and is on just over 0.4 of an acre. It has been completely modernised, and the smaller two bedrooms are used as home offices at present. Ber C1. On view By appointment at hjbyrne.com