What will €350,000 buy in Navan and west Cork?

A pristinely presented four-bed in Navan or a stonewall country house on an acre outside Dunmanway

6 Blackwater Park, Kells, Navan, Co Meath
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Dec 03 2024 - 05:00

Town

This walk-in three- to four-bed semidetached home, extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft), is in a small development on the Kells Road in Navan, Meath’s county town. The house has large windows, washing it in light, and overlooks a small green. It has a sittingroom to the front, leading through to a large eat-in kitchen on the ground floor with a separate utility and bathroom. It also has a room that could be a playroom, an office or a fourth bedroom on this floor. There are two good-size doubles and a large single bedroom upstairs. It also has a sizeable garden.

  • Plus: It has a B3 Ber rating
  • Minus: Given its condition, bidding interest is likely to be high
A four-bedroom surrounded by rolling countryside in Cork
Country

This stonewall four-bedroom house on an acre of land is accessed via a tree-lined gravel driveway and has plenty of country charm. From the roof beams and inglenook in the livingroom to the open-tread staircase leading up to two of its four-bedrooms, one of which is en suite. It extends to 125sq m (1,345 sq ft) and has vistas of the rolling countryside from all of its large windows.

  • Plus: Connected bedrooms over two floors could be used as self-contained short-let unit
  • Minus: G Ber will need attention
Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

