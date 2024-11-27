Edwardian three-bed with potential to extend in Sandymount for €1.295m

Address : 6 Holyrood Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,295,000 Agent : DNG

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, but close enough to enjoy it, Sandymount is one of those highly sought-after residential locations for well-heeled house-hunters in the capital.

From the local Dart station you’ll be in the city within about 10 minutes, while for rugby fans, you’re five minutes from the Aviva Stadium at Lansdowne Road. For sailors and those with a penchant for the sea, four yacht clubs can be found in Dún Laoghaire, a 20-minute Dart journey away, or indeed in Clontarf, which has its own club and is within a similar journey time.

The desirable coastal suburb has a relaxed urban feel, a large beach and host of health clubs. Architecture is a melange of Edwardian, Georgian and Victorian homes that add to its colourful village character centred on Sandymount Green.

Front hall. All photographs: Keith Owens

The property retains some lovely detaills such as marble fireplaces and stained glass

Holyrood Park is in a quiet residential cul-de-sac off Sandymount Avenue, just a short stroll from the village green, which has a great selection of restaurants, shops and boutiques.

Number 6, a handsome semidetached Edwardian home, has just been launched to the market through DNG. The charming redbrick house, set in mature gardens, is listed on the Property Price Register as having last sold, in 2023, for €1.18 million.

It extends to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) and has interconnecting reception rooms in the form of a drawingroom and diningroom off the front hallway, both of which retain original pine flooring.

Kitchen

Sunroom

There is a large kitchen/breakfastroom to the rear, and beyond is a sunroom that opens out to the back garden through double doors.

There is also a long storage unit running parallel to the house, kitted out with shelving and electricity points, which was once part of the main house.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the family bathroom and a hot press. The bedrooms are all good-sized doubles and each one has two large windows.

As the kitchen is somewhat outdated and the Ber is D2, the property could do with an upgrade, but it retains the bones of a fine Edwardian house with super detailing such as pine flooring, marble fireplaces, tall ceilings and wonderful stained-glass detailing throughout.

Current owners had plans to extend, so there is planning permission in place (granted in November 2023) to demolish the shed to the side and construct a new single-storey extension to the rear, which would add an additional 36sq m. Permission also allows more space in the attic – as it now has permission for conversion – along with the addition of a new flat-roof dormer and Velux roof light to a design by architectural company Richard McGrath & Son.

Side access to garden

Rear garden

To the front is a landscaped garden with neat box hedging, a parking bay and lots of on-street parking with residential disc parking available from Dublin City Council.

The rear garden is totally enclosed, has side access and a spacious patio surrounded by mature trees and lawn.

Number 6 Holyrood Park, a fine three-bedroom Edwardian house with planning permission to extend, is now on the market with DNG, seeking €1.295 million.