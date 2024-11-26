Ready-to-go Glasnevin redbrick beside the Botanic Gardens for €675,000

Address : 11 St Michael’s Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 Price : €675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

There is a series of quiet culs-de-sac off Botanic Avenue in Glasnevin that are filled with redbricks dating back to the early 1900s. Each road, named after a saint, backs on to Griffith Park and is a short stroll from the Botanic Gardens, so truly warrants the adjective “leafy”.

On St Michael’s Road, number 11 has come on to the market seeking €675,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. With a floor area of 102sq m (1,098sq ft), the midterrace house is fully renovated and ready to go.

Hallway

Livingroom

Diningroom

The current owners bought the house just over five years ago. The previous owners had already done the hard work in 2015, so all they had to do was hang their hats.

They moved in just as their second child was due, and they laugh as they remember coming home from the hospital to an empty house as they were still awaiting delivery of their new furniture.

While original features such as the coving, picture rails and fireplaces have been retained and maintained, the house has also had an injection of modernity in the form of the red floor tiles in the hall that bring a smile to your face as you enter the property.

Kitchen

To the left of the hallway is the open-plan living/diningroom. Here, there is built-in shelving to each side of the cast-iron fireplace and wooden floors running through both rooms.

At the back of the house is the kitchen with white gloss units and a custom-built corner seating area that wraps around a table. Off the kitchen is a utility room and a shower room.

Main bedroom

Attic conversion

Bathroom

Upstairs on the return is a singe bedroom and the family bathroom, which has also been given a new lease of life with new floor tiles. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, one of which spans the width of the house.

The attic has been converted and is large enough to comfortably accommodate a double bed, or could also make a nice, private home office.

Number 11 has a small, railed garden to the front and a courtyard-style space at the back. It comes with a C3 Ber rating and has double-glazed windows and gas heating.

Courtyard

The location in between Glasnevin and Drumcondra villages is a huge attraction to the houses on these quiet roads. There are plenty of primary and secondary schools in both areas to choose from, as well as crèches and play groups.

The recent arrival of Mosaic wine bar at the end of the road has only added to the appeal of this part of Dublin 9. Here you can have a glass of wine from the specials list, or choose a bottle from the shelves, and enjoy it alongside of charcuterie or cheese platter. With resident-friendly opening hours, Mosaic brings quite a European vibe to Glasnevin.

The owners of number 11 are moving on to find something that will be more suited to their growing family. They love the area and community so much, though, that they’re not planning to go far.