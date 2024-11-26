What will €140,000 buy in Clones and Kerry?

Town

Address: Cara Street, Clones, Co Monaghan

Agent: Terry Hyland

Near the border between Fermanagh and Cavan, the second phase of the Ulster Canal restoration project – which provided a new marina and a kilometre of restored canal and towpath – opened last June in the market town of Clones. Once a monastic settlement, one of its key landmarks is an early medieval high cross on the diamond.

This three-bedroom property on Cara Street has a sittingroom and a separate eat-in kitchen. Extending to 78sq m (839sq ft), with an E2 Ber rating, it requires modernisation to create a comfortable home. Dublin city centre is a two-hour drive from the town. Price: €140,000

Plus: Restoration of Ulster Canal will draw tourists to the town

Minus: The steep garden will need attention

Dromkeen East

Country

Address: Dromkeen East, Causeway, Co Kerry

Agent: Dillon Prendeville Auctioneers

Just out the road from the village of Causeway, Co Kerry, sits this three-bedroom, double-fronted cottage on just over 0.4 of an acre of south-facing land. The house, extending to 60sq m (645sq ft), offers the best of country life, and nearby amenities include shops and primary and secondary schools. The beaches of Ballyheigue are less than 10km away, while Tralee is a 20-minute drive. Price: €139,000.

Plus: There is lots of space to extend, subject to planning permission

Minus: The G Ber rating will need attention