‘Grace’ final report finds evidence of serious neglect but not sexual or emotional abuse

Minister for Children Norma Foley described the report as “harrowing” and said she was “deeply saddened and appalled by the State’s failings in her care”

The final report into the so-called ‘Grace’ case, involving a non-verbal young woman at the centre of allegations of serious abuse in a care-placement over a prolonged period, has found evidence of “serious neglect” and “financial mismanagement” but not of sexual or emotional abuse.

It describes a “general absence of oversight and monitoring of Grace in her placement” by health authorities and “a fundamental failure by the South Eastern Health Board and the HSE in their duty of care to Grace in the circumstances”.

The report by a commission of investigation, chaired by senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly, was published on Tuesday. It runs to almost 2,000 pages, over six volumes, and comes following a number of protracted delays.

She said: “Grace is the woman who has been at the heart of the Commission’s investigations over the past eight years”.

“The circumstances of Grace’s case, which began in the 1980s, are harrowing, distressing and without doubt had a devastating impact on her quality of life. It goes without saying that what Grace experienced was both intolerable and utterly unacceptable.

“I want to confirm that since this case came to light, significant changes have been made to help safeguard against circumstances like this ever occurring again.”

The young woman, who was given the pseudonym ‘Grace’, remained in the home in the southeast for ten years after concerns were raised about alleged neglect and abuse in the foster home.

‘Grace’, who has a severe intellectual disability and is non-verbal, was placed in care by her teenage mother in the late 1970s. She spent time in a number of care settings before being placed in the “foster” home by the then South Eastern Health Board (SEHB) in 1989, when aged about 10.

The home was never assessed as to its suitability for care-placements and was never recognised as a foster-home or respite service.

She stayed there for 20 years, despite credible allegations of abuse at the home, including in 1992 from the family of another girl who stayed in the home; and another from another family in 1996.

Concerns had also been raised by the Brothers of Charity, who stopped placing young people in the home in 1991.

In 1995 Grace got a place in a day-service following a GP’s intervention. In 1996, the health board decided to remove Grace from the home. In October 1996 that was overturned, though all further SEHB placements stopped.

A plan drawn up in 2001 to gradually remove Grace from the home was not implemented.

A number of whistleblowers sought to bring Grace’s situation and the health board’s handling of it to light.

The first took up her case in 2007. His view was that the “foster” home was inappropriate and Grace should be removed. His recommendation that the HSE apply for her wardship was not acted on.

In the end he contacted Grace’s birth mother in 2009 and told her of his concerns. It was the first she heard of these. She demanded her daughter be removed immediately and she was, on July 17th, 2009.

A second, working in a service attended by Grace, brought her concerns to TDs and the Public Accounts Committee,

Among the commission’s key findings are that it was “not satisfied that the evidence was such as to establish that marks or bruises sustained by Grace was as a result of her having been subjected to physical abuse”.

It finds there was “neglect on the part of [the foster mother] in not ensuring that Grace attended the day centre more regularly and more consistently ... in the standard of care provided by [foster mother] to Grace, based on evidence ... in relation to Grace’s clothing and personal hygiene”.

In addition: “There is a finding of serious neglect on the part of [foster mother] in relation to the lack of attention to Grace’s dental care” and a “level of financial mismanagement or abuse” by the foster mother in relation to Grace’s disability allowance”.

It finds there was insufficient evidence to establish Grace had been subjected to sexual abuse during her years with the foster family, nor has the commission established there was emotional abuse.