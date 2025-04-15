Residential

What will €450,000 buy in Sallynoggin and Co Kildare?

Two homes, one price: A midterrace in with a sunny back garden or a lock house on the Grand Canal

61 Rollins Villas, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Apr 15 2025 - 05:30

  • Address: 61 Rollins Villas, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
  • Agent: Ed Dempsey & Associates

Dating from the 1930s, this E1-rated two to three-bedroom terraced house measuring 71 sq m (764 sq ft) has a good layout that includes a separate sittingroom and kitchen that opens out to a private, southwest facing deck that gets morning sun and steps down into the lawned back garden. At this level there is a small third room that could be a playroom, home office or downstairs bedroom. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one good double, the second a single, and the main bathroom. There is off-street parking for two cars to the front.

  • Plus: In an established estate with easy access to schools and shops
  • Minus: The E1 Ber could be improved
The Old Lock House, Mullantine, Rathangan, Co Kildare
  • Address: The Old Lock House, Mullantine, Rathangan, Co Kildare
  • Agent: DNG McCormack

At Lock 23, Spencer Bridge on the Grand Canal, this is a smartly appointed purchase that dates to 1790s. It was extended in the 1980s and restored earlier this decade. Comprising the main house, a B3-rated three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached residence of 165 sq m (1,776 sq ft), it also includes two recently constructed barge-shaped pods that come to the market with planning permission for use as short-lets, offering a possible revenue stream. Out front there is off-street parking for several cars and pedestrian rear access on to the tow path.

  • Plus: Sizeable and sensitively decorated
  • Minus: The towpath is frequented from dawn to late
Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

