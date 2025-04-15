Residential

Six Irish homes on the market with great gardens: From freshwater pond swimming to sun-soaked decks

Properties in Cork, Dublin, Wexford and more offer prospective buyers something different with their outdoor spaces

Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen, Co Cork
Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen, Co Cork
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Apr 15 2025 - 11:45
1. Wild Atlantic shrubbery and freshwater pond swimming
Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen, Co Cork
  • Agent: Charles McCarthy
  • Price: €995,000

Majos House is a detached three-bedroom, two-bathroom B2 Ber-rated house that extends to 186 sq m (2,002 sq ft) and is on two acres of gorgeous grounds, including rambling roses, meandering paths, a 45m-long swimming pond with wooden deck, and a sauna.

120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
2. Vegetable patch and chicken coop
120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
  • Agent: HJ Byrne
  • Price: €695,000

This three-bedroom, midterraced house has been rewired, replumbed and extends to 129sqm (1,388sqft). The C2-rated abode has a 39m-long back garden that includes a picket-fenced vegetable patch and a chicken coop.

Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
3. Private planting and a sun-soaked deck
Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
  • Agent: Paula Treacy
  • Price: €595,000

Fáilte is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, split-level, detached villa-style property with a contemporary designed side garden. On half an acre, the B3-rated home extends to 381sq m and includes a raised deck and barbecue area.

Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny
Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny
4. Sunny deck and fire pit
Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny
  • Agent: Fitzgerald Auctioneering
  • Price: €595,000

On an acre of land outside Thomastown, this detached C3 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow has 204sq m (2,195 sq ft) of space. A stream runs through its extensive gardens, which also have a large sunny deck and a sunken patio with a fire pit.

READ MORE
Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon
Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon
5. Classic lawn and mature trees with potential
Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon
  • Agent: Callaghan Auctioneering
  • Price: €280,000

This C2 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow extends to 202sq m (2,174sq ft). It is set well back from the road, between Roscommon town and Castlerea, and on an acre of mature grounds with mature trees, lawn and sun traps.

Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork
Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork
6. Gardens overlooking a waterfall
Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork
  • Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill
  • Price: €975,000

This A3-rated six-bedroom, four-bathroom, there-storey timber construction detached house of 490sq m (5,237 sq ft) was built on the mountainside over a natural waterfall on the Tooreen river. It is a mix of east coast American architecture and west Cork gulf-stream-warmed gardens that includes natural woodlands, a rock garden and a kitchen garden.

Take a look: Garden designer’s home with raised deck and outdoor kitchen in Lucan for €775,000 ]

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions