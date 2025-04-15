Six Irish homes on the market with great gardens: From freshwater pond swimming to sun-soaked decks

1. Wild Atlantic shrubbery and freshwater pond swimming

Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Charles McCarthy Price: €995,000

Majos House is a detached three-bedroom, two-bathroom B2 Ber-rated house that extends to 186 sq m (2,002 sq ft) and is on two acres of gorgeous grounds, including rambling roses, meandering paths, a 45m-long swimming pond with wooden deck, and a sauna.

120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

2. Vegetable patch and chicken coop

120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Agent: HJ Byrne

HJ Byrne Price: €695,000

This three-bedroom, midterraced house has been rewired, replumbed and extends to 129sqm (1,388sqft). The C2-rated abode has a 39m-long back garden that includes a picket-fenced vegetable patch and a chicken coop.

Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

3. Private planting and a sun-soaked deck

Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Agent: Paula Treacy

Paula Treacy Price: €595,000

Fáilte is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, split-level, detached villa-style property with a contemporary designed side garden. On half an acre, the B3-rated home extends to 381sq m and includes a raised deck and barbecue area.

Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny

4. Sunny deck and fire pit

Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny

Agent: Fitzgerald Auctioneering

Fitzgerald Auctioneering Price: €595,000

On an acre of land outside Thomastown, this detached C3 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow has 204sq m (2,195 sq ft) of space. A stream runs through its extensive gardens, which also have a large sunny deck and a sunken patio with a fire pit.

READ MORE

Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon

5. Classic lawn and mature trees with potential

Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon

Agent: Callaghan Auctioneering

Callaghan Auctioneering Price: €280,000

This C2 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow extends to 202sq m (2,174sq ft). It is set well back from the road, between Roscommon town and Castlerea, and on an acre of mature grounds with mature trees, lawn and sun traps.

Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork

6. Gardens overlooking a waterfall

Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork

Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill

Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill Price: €975,000

This A3-rated six-bedroom, four-bathroom, there-storey timber construction detached house of 490sq m (5,237 sq ft) was built on the mountainside over a natural waterfall on the Tooreen river. It is a mix of east coast American architecture and west Cork gulf-stream-warmed gardens that includes natural woodlands, a rock garden and a kitchen garden.

[ Take a look: Garden designer’s home with raised deck and outdoor kitchen in Lucan for €775,000Opens in new window ]