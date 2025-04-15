1. Wild Atlantic shrubbery and freshwater pond swimming
Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen, Co Cork
- Agent: Charles McCarthy
- Price: €995,000
Majos House is a detached three-bedroom, two-bathroom B2 Ber-rated house that extends to 186 sq m (2,002 sq ft) and is on two acres of gorgeous grounds, including rambling roses, meandering paths, a 45m-long swimming pond with wooden deck, and a sauna.
2. Vegetable patch and chicken coop
120 Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
- Agent: HJ Byrne
- Price: €695,000
This three-bedroom, midterraced house has been rewired, replumbed and extends to 129sqm (1,388sqft). The C2-rated abode has a 39m-long back garden that includes a picket-fenced vegetable patch and a chicken coop.
3. Private planting and a sun-soaked deck
Fáilte, Rectory Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
- Agent: Paula Treacy
- Price: €595,000
Fáilte is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, split-level, detached villa-style property with a contemporary designed side garden. On half an acre, the B3-rated home extends to 381sq m and includes a raised deck and barbecue area.
4. Sunny deck and fire pit
Dangan, Thomastown, Dangan, Co Kilkenny
- Agent: Fitzgerald Auctioneering
- Price: €595,000
On an acre of land outside Thomastown, this detached C3 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow has 204sq m (2,195 sq ft) of space. A stream runs through its extensive gardens, which also have a large sunny deck and a sunken patio with a fire pit.
Six Irish homes on the market with great gardens: From freshwater pond swimming to sun-soaked decks
Take a look: Garden designer’s home with raised deck and outdoor kitchen in Lucan for €775,000
Look inside: Elegant redbrick home on Ulverton Road in Dalkey
What will €450,000 buy in Sallynoggin and Co Kildare?
5. Classic lawn and mature trees with potential
Drimatemple, Ballymoe, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon
- Agent: Callaghan Auctioneering
- Price: €280,000
This C2 Ber-rated five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow extends to 202sq m (2,174sq ft). It is set well back from the road, between Roscommon town and Castlerea, and on an acre of mature grounds with mature trees, lawn and sun traps.
6. Gardens overlooking a waterfall
Falling Water Lodge, Tooreen, Glengarriff, Co Cork
- Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill
- Price: €975,000
This A3-rated six-bedroom, four-bathroom, there-storey timber construction detached house of 490sq m (5,237 sq ft) was built on the mountainside over a natural waterfall on the Tooreen river. It is a mix of east coast American architecture and west Cork gulf-stream-warmed gardens that includes natural woodlands, a rock garden and a kitchen garden.
[ Take a look: Garden designer’s home with raised deck and outdoor kitchen in Lucan for €775,000Opens in new window ]