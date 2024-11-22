Ballsbridge mews formerly home to Irish musician for €1.95m

Address : 2 Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

The old coach houses and ample gardens of Waterloo Road properties in Dublin 4 have been extended on to Heytesbury Lane, which lies behind it and is now lined with a string of mews houses on those plots. Located on the corner of Heytesbury and Pembroke lanes, number 2 Heytesbury Lane is a three-bedroom detached home with a fine garden.

Built in the 1990s, the house was formerly owned by Caroline Corr, singer and drummer for The Corrs, from whom the current owners bought the house. With a multilevel patio in the ample back garden, this 191sq m (2,056sq ft) home has plenty of potential for entertaining.

Located behind an electronic gate, there’s parking for up to three cars on the cobblelock drive to the front of the property. It’s an oasis, with an abundance of trees and a surprisingly large garden for what is almost a city-centre location. The house is a mix of render and redbrick and is surrounded by horse chestnut and oak trees that provide plenty of privacy in the spring and summer. According to the agent, planning permission was secured years ago for another mews house to be built in the garden space, which a new owner may want to reapply for.

The interior layout is flipped, with three bedrooms on the ground floor and living accommodation on the first floor. The entrance hall is impressive, with a staircase made from wood and steel and a glass balustrade contributing to a fresh, clean space, with the light bouncing around thanks to the pale porcelain floor tiles.

There’s a smart utility room on this level along with three en suite bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes. The principal bedroom to the rear of the house is particularly lovely, with sliding doors opening directly on to the garden, which has split-level patios ideal for catching the sun and is a great spot for parties.

The kitchen is in a good condition but is slightly dated, with shiny deep-plum accents. Its most arresting feature is a circular island with a breakfast bar, fitted presses, sink and hob.

Double-glazed doors open from the kitchen to a large livingroom with a pitched roof and gas inset fire. There are two sets of double doors, one of which swings open on to a narrow Juliet balcony. The others open on to a roof terrace overlooking the garden – an attractive, unexpected space that would be perfect for lounging on a sunny afternoon.

Completing the accommodation on this floor are a loo, and a home office neatly tucked away to the front of the house – this is a lovely room, with a wide door opening on to another Juliet balcony and screened by a tall birch tree.

Number 2 Heytesbury Lane, which has a D Ber, offers a wonderful site and location, and a generous garden. It is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.95 million.