Panoramic city views from Millenium Tower penthouse in Dublin docklands for €2m

The Millennium Tower, designed by architects O’Mahony Pike, in the heart of Dublin’s docklands is wearing well, settling into its milieu as it was envisioned. The penthouse has come to the market and is, according to agent Owen Reilly, the highest apartment currently for sale in Ireland, with an asking price of €2 million.

Built by Zoe Developments in 1998, the Millennium Tower was one of Dublin’s tallest residential buildings until it was eclipsed by Capital Dock. It lies at the very corner of Charlotte Dock in the centre of the city’s tech hub, handy for forays into town or excursions to the Aviva on match days. Its setting is superb, directly on the water across from the Marker Hotel and the impressive architecture of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Grand Canal Square.

The lobby has two lifts and one of them will whizz you to the penthouse on the 15th and 16th floors of the tower. Utterly private and self-contained, the accommodation is a generous 167sq m (1,797sq ft) that runs over two floors. It has a C3 Ber.

Dining-living area

Kitchen

On the first floor there are two bedrooms with dual-aspect windows that face the sea; one of the bedrooms has vistas as far north as Dublin Airport while the other bedroom takes in the snow-capped Wicklow Mountains, visible over the Dublin Mountains. Everything is there to see, the city a visual smorgasbord, from Howth and the wide expanse of Dublin Bay, to the Aviva and Sandymount strand, stretching as far as the East Pier at Dún Laoghaire.

The apartment received an upgrade by its owner in 2017, so the huge windows have luxurious drapes and blinds, ensuring absolute privacy at night. The bedroom to the south has a stylish en suite and there is a also a shower room on this floor.

An airy kitchen-living-diningroom occupies the rest of this floor. The kitchen is sleek with an abundance of glossy white cabinets and a large island with waterfall countertop in quartz along with Siemens appliances. But once again, it’s all about the views here, stepping out on to the balcony and looking as far south as Rathmines and Kilmainham and north to Croke Park.

Principal bedroom

Bedroom with views of sea and Aviva

Second bedroom en suite

The best is yet to come; a short flight of stairs leads to the top floor of the penthouse where a double-height sittingroom encased in glass and a triple-aspect bedroom await. What could be a sterile, chilly couple of rooms is offset by panel heaters inset in the ceiling and warming floor-to-ceiling drapes in the bedroom.

There’s a pop of welcome colour in the linen-covered wall behind the bed, and it also features a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

Second-floor sittingroom

View over Docks and plaza

Wraparound terrace on upper floor

Outside the bedroom and livingroom is an expansive wraparound 60sq m terrace that is wide enough to ward off any hints of incipient vertigo – this would be an ideal spot for a summer evening’s entertaining.

There’s parking for two cars and a lock-up storage unit in the basement car park and handily, a cafe and restaurant on the Tower’s ground floor. A wealth of bars, cafes and restaurants are a quick stroll away, while the Luas red line stop and the Dart station are a 10-minute walk away.

