What will €185,000 buy in Norway, Croatia, France, Italy and Kilkenny?

A clapboard house just 50m from the shoreline on the island of Leska, Norway, is for sale for €185,000

Norway: Leska

Embrace island life on Leska in northern Norway, where a three-bedroom clapboard home of 68sq m (731sq ft) is situated 50m from the shoreline. Located within the nation’s geological monument area, it offers sea views, fishing, hiking and unique rock formations in granites of grey, red and yellow. West of Trondheim, once the country’s Viking capital, it is accessed from the mainland via AtB ferries. Price: €185,000. Agent: Homestra.com

A one-bedroom cottage with an annex on a quarter of an acre on the outskirts of Kilkenny city

Ireland: Kilkenny

Number 5 Kilcreene Cottages is a one-bedroom timber-built bungalow of 59sq m (635sq ft) that is on a corner site, about 0.25 of an acre in size, on a quite cul-de-sac. About a 10-minute walk from Kilkenny’s historic city centre and built in 1973, it comes to market with an additional studio annex that you could use as a home office or work room. Price: €195,000. Agent: DNG Ella Dunphy

A CAD drawing illustrating the new development being sold off plans on the island of Ugljan

Croatia: Zadar

A new development of 46 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments is being sold off plans on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast. Each unit has a balcony or terrace, with the majority offering sea views. On the island of Ugljan, between the Zadar coast and the island of Iz, it is about an hour from the airport. The development also offers rental programme options. There are direct Ryanair flights from Dublin from May to September. Price: From €188,000. Agent: Savills

A three-bedroom farmhouse in rustic France

France: Nouvelle-Aquitaine

If rustic western France is more your flavour then this three-bedroom home of 160sq m (1,722sq ft) on a plot of land that extends to almost 0.4 of an acre in the village of Vernoux-en-Gâtine in the Deux-Sèvres department might be just the thing. The major town of Niort, which has a TGV station, is about 40 minutes away. Airports at Poitiers, Nantes and La Rochelle are within easy reach. Price: €180,000. Agent: Leggett.fr

READ MORE

A super Tuscan village house just metres from a shop and bar

Italy: Tuscany

A four-bedroom village house in the Tuscan hamlet of Riana consists of 150sq m (1,614sq ft) of accommodation that includes a livingroom and separate kitchen, each with access to the terrace where a spiral staircase takes you down to the garden. The principal bedroom is en suite, the second has a French balcony and the property includes a basement. It is also within 30m of a bar and a shop, and is 10km north of Barga and an hour from Pisa airport. Price: €190,000 Agent: casatravella.com