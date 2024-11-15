Greece: Attica
A three-storey maisonette in Vravrona, located on the Gulf of Euboea on Greece’s Attica coast, offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens and two livingrooms across 160sq m (1,722sq ft). It has a garden, shaded terrace and access to plenty of culture in the area. The small port of Rafina, where you can find islands such as Mykonos or Andros, is 16km away and Athens airport is a 20-minute drive. Price: €350,000. Agent: Savills
Ireland: Co Galway
Just under 5km north of Spiddal is Radharc Na Locha, an upgraded and extended 1950s bungalow situated in a little clachan of houses at Letterpeak. Overlooking Boluisce lake, the three-bedroom house has been extended and remodelled several times and now measures 62sq m (700sq ft). It has a D2 Ber rating. Price: €350,000. Agent: Michelle Burke
Italy: Piedmont
Under the eaves of a handsome villa is an attic apartment in the centre of Lesa. The building consists of four units. While extending to 150sq m (1,614sq ft) of floor space, some of that is under sloping roofs so the habitable space is about 100sq m (1,076sq ft). It is, however, charming and includes a terrace of about 15sq m (161 sq ft) that adjoins the property boasting views of Lake Maggiore where there is a promenade to stroll on a hot summer’s day. Price: €350,000. Agent: Stresa.biz
France: Haute-Savoie
Situated a 10-minute walk to the nearest ski lift and a five-minute walk to shops, this two-bedroom apartment in a traditional chalet-look property is 52sq m (559sq ft) in size and comes with use of a boot room. It is being sold off-plans. Samoans is a traditional village in the Haute-Savoie region of the French Alps. Geneva Airport is about a 70-minute transfer time. Price: €353,000. Agent: skiingproperty.com
What will €350,000 buy in Greece, Italy, France, Portugal and Galway?
Portugal: Algarve
A traditional five-bedroom villa on the Algarve in the port city of Portimao is a project for a talented builder looking to escape to the sun. Located in the riverside area of the city, the house has five bedrooms and extends to 163sq m (1,754sq ft) of cool indoor space. There is 23sq m (247sq ft) of outdoor space on the plot. Price: €350,000. Agent: Engel Voelkers
