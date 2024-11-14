Turnkey Clontarf home with sea views and gorgeous garden for €950,000

Address : 257 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €950,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

This 1930s-built terraced house on Clontarf Road features a 130ft-long back garden, a light-filled breakfastroom extension, a handy attic conversion and uninterrupted views across Dublin Bay. In the 41 years the owners have lived here, they say they have never grown tired of the view. They have even set up a seated area in the bay window of the main bedroom, where they can sip their morning coffee while looking out over the bay. “It’s a privilege to live here,” they say.

When they first bought number 257, it needed a lot of work. Over the years they have extended, refurbished and modernised the house, and extensively insulated it so now it boasts an impressive B2 Ber rating. The house, measuring 121sq m (1,302sq ft), is in turnkey condition and is for sale through DNG, seeking €950,000.

Out front is a pebbled driveway bordered by shrubbery, which offers ample off-street parking. The windows have been triple-glazed throughout, with Aluclad to the front and UPVC to the back, and the hall door and framework, made with pressure-treated wood, also has triple-glazed panes. The exterior has been insulated to a thickness of at least 100mm, keeping it cosy and warm inside. “When we got the insulation put in we noticed the difference right away,” say the owners.

They were keen to put their own stamp on the house while also highlighting its period features, including antique fireplaces, coving, picture rails and high ceilings. The lounge to the front has a bay window giving views out to the bay, and the owners sourced a Victorian slate/tiled fireplace, with a gas fire insert, which has pride of place in the room.

READ MORE

The diningroom also has an antique cast-iron fireplace with gas fire insert, and double doors leading out to the rear breakfastroom extension.

The hallway, reception rooms and bedrooms all have engineered laminate wood flooring, but if new owners preferred to keep to the period style, they could take up the flooring and showcase the original varnished wood floorboards, which are still in good condition.

The property's location overlooking Dublin Bay

Entrance hallway

The original galley-style kitchen has now been expanded into an open-plan kitchen/breakfastroom, which makes for a bright, comfy place to gather. Windows and skylights bring in the natural light, and doors lead out to that superb landscaped back garden. Underneath the laminate flooring is a solid beechwood floor, and the kitchen has fitted wall and floor units and high-end integrated appliances.

[ Coastal luxury at Sandycove home with bespoke bar for €1.95mOpens in new window ]

Also downstairs are a utility room, a guest WC and an understairs storage space.

Upstairs are three bedrooms; the main bedroom and a single room are to the front, both with those wonderful views over Dublin Bay. The other double sits to the rear overlooking the back garden. All the bedrooms have dimmable lights and are wired for TV.

Lounge

Reception/diningroom

Family room/breakfast room

Kitchen/breakfast room

There is access to a rear attic space from here, but from the landing a Stira brings you up to a very spacious attic conversion with a Velux window facing the rear and giving sweeping views over north Dublin. This would make a fine home office, yoga room or teenagers’ den. If you wanted easier access to this handy space you could easily put in a staircase leading up, say the owners.

The back garden is a real gem, 130ft long and fully landscaped, with a large patio area, plus remote-controlled spotlights to illuminate it at night. A number of seating areas have been placed along the garden to catch the sun at different times of the day, and during the spring and summer, say the owners, the garden is a lush cornucopia of colour. Liscannor stone steps lead down to the garden, and there’s a small boiler house to the back of the house where the clothes dryer is located.

At the end of the garden is a large garage/workshop, fully wired for electricity, and with bi-folding metal garage doors, giving access to a back laneway.

Main bedroom