Westmeath home on 48 acres with stunning lake and countryside views for €780,000

There’s quite a bit on offer in the sale of Stonehall Lodge Stud, just outside Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath. The 285sq m (3,066sq ft) house replaced a labourer’s cottage that once had connections with a stud farm next door: “It was completely refurbished in the 1980s [and] we inherited the property in 2015 and updated the place over the years,” say its owners, who are moving to be closer to family.

Approached by ornate gates, the setting in the undulating surrounding countryside gives wonderful views to Lake Patrick, a noted tench lake where specimens of more than 3kg have been recorded. Even if you don’t fish, the lake’s tranquil setting allows for remarkable sunset views from the house. And with a jetty, there’s a place to keep your boat from April to October.

The grounds include 2.83 hectares (7 acres) of the lake in addition to a significant 19.4 hectares (48 acres) of agricultural lands.

Estate agent Will Coonan of Coonan Property describes the offering as a hobby farm, as it can be used for show jumping and/or breeding horses within its post- and rail-fenced lands. The location is noted for equestrian pursuits as it sits adjacent to an active stud farm with a separate livery across the road. Further enhancing the offering are four stables, a store and double garage.

Of interest is the tower of the 19th-century St John the Baptist Church that sits to the rear of the house. Decommissioned in the 1960s, it was purchased by relations of the current owners, who initially had the intention of knocking the ruin, but they decided to retain it for posterity. It now creates a dramatic backdrop for the house, adding historical interest, and there are some wonderful inscriptions on old gravestones beside it.

Sitting in a sheltered spot behind mature trees and shrubs allowing much privacy, the four-bedroom house itself is bathed in light from sky lights installed by the owners. They also replaced solid doors with glazed counterparts and put down pale flooring that helps to bounce light through its significant 285sq m (3,068sq ft) of floor space.

Off the main hallway (there’s also a porch to the rear) four bedrooms (three doubles and a single) lie to right, with the principal benefitting from a fine bay window and an en-suite.

All the living areas lie to the left in a wing that encompasses a lovely livingroom with a pale floor and feature marble fireplace. It has views over the lake, as does an adjacent diningroom, while a family room with a built-in stove features a bay window and a built-in bar.

Adjacent to the diningroom is a tiled conservatory which, given its aspect, could be used to grow a plethora of tropical plants.

A large eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage, a solid-fuel four-oven Aga, which is overlooked by an impressive copper faced extractor fan and hood.

The Ber is E1, which new owners may want to address, but it will be the 48 acres of land, the seven acres of lake and most impressive 19th-century church that will clinch the deal for househunters in search for something a little bit special.

Stonehall Lodge Stud lies 4km from the village of Multyfarnham and 15km from Mullingar, allowing the best of country living supported by local amenities.

The lovely spot is on the market seeking €780,000 through Coonan Property.